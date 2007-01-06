Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 08:07 (Ref:3778750)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,742
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Cheese ASFC17 R13 New Zealand


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport516
2Silvercrest RacingAccident483
3Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers429
4Muznik RacingMuznik411
5Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic390
6Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer381
6TGI RacingProfessor381
8All-American RacersMatt378
8Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444378
8B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco378
8BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood378
8PaperMan MotorsportGM10378
8Racing HarzRacing Harz378
8Shogun AutosportHelix378
8Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!378
8Team 'Tallicaford71378

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Pascofi Motorsport, Silvercrest Racing, +4 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
RedZed Racing, -3 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4445559  378
2Racing HarzRacing Harz5494-65 378
2Shogun AutosportHelix5494  378
4Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!5302-192 378
5PaperMan MotorsportGM105287-151378
6Lightning CometsRazor5275-12-2351
7Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers5265-10 429
8Duff RacingScrut5182-83 366
9All-American RacersMatt4911-2711378
9Team 'Tallicaford714911 1378
11Eagle MotorsportBiggy G4885-26-2252
12Team GAZ170Gaz1704834-51 321
13Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos4806-28 369
14BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood4794-12 378
15B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco4734-60 378
16Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22444665-69 333
17Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport4605-604516
18Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama4560-45-1294
19Silvercrest RacingAccident4534-264483
20Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer4497-37-2381
20TGI RacingProfessor4497 -2381
22Muznik RacingMuznik4495-2 411
23RedZed RacingRedZedMikey4479-16-3366
24Cecil Engineeringmceci14338-141 321
25Brendon EngineeringProRacer4248-901348
26DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg884203-45-1282
27Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic4185-18 390
28Cooper Racing Teamjoey314074-1111321
29MYTOY Motorsportcoln724071-3-1309
30Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV3780-291 303
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
