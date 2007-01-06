Home
Mobile
Forum
News
Cookbook
FaceBook Us
T-Shirts etc.:
Europe
/
Worldwide.
e
B
a
y
Motorsport
Links
Advertising
Live Chat
Site Partners:
SpotterGuides
Related Sites:
Your Link Here
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Australasian Touring Cars.
>
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
ASFC17 R13 New Zealand
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Register
Gallery
News
FAQ
Calendar
Mark Forums Read
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Today, 08:07 (Ref:3778750)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,742
ASFC17 R13 New Zealand
<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
516
2
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
483
3
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
429
4
Muznik Racing
Muznik
411
5
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
390
6
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
381
6
TGI Racing
Professor
381
8
All-American Racers
Matt
378
8
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
378
8
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
378
8
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
378
8
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
378
8
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
378
8
Shogun Autosport
Helix
378
8
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
378
8
Team 'Tallica
ford71
378
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Pascofi Motorsport, Silvercrest Racing, +4 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
RedZed Racing, -3 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
5559
378
2
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
5494
-65
378
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
5494
378
4
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
5302
-192
378
5
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
5287
-15
1
378
6
Lightning Comets
Razor
5275
-12
-2
351
7
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
5265
-10
429
8
Duff Racing
Scrut
5182
-83
366
9
All-American Racers
Matt
4911
-271
1
378
9
Team 'Tallica
ford71
4911
1
378
11
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
4885
-26
-2
252
12
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
4834
-51
321
13
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
4806
-28
369
14
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
4794
-12
378
15
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
4734
-60
378
16
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
4665
-69
333
17
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
4605
-60
4
516
18
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
4560
-45
-1
294
19
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
4534
-26
4
483
20
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
4497
-37
-2
381
20
TGI Racing
Professor
4497
-2
381
22
Muznik Racing
Muznik
4495
-2
411
23
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
4479
-16
-3
366
24
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
4338
-141
321
25
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
4248
-90
1
348
26
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
4203
-45
-1
282
27
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
4185
-18
390
28
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
4074
-111
1
321
29
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
4071
-3
-1
309
30
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
3780
-291
303
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
GTRMagic
View Public Profile
Visit GTRMagic's homepage!
Find More Posts by GTRMagic
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
|
Next Thread
»
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
Yahoo! MyWeb
BlinkList
ma.gnol.ia
Windows Live
Mr Wong
Facebook
Reddit
Furl
Technorati
Newsvine
TailRank
Mixx
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
My CP
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
10 Tenths Motorsport
Announcements and Feedback
Chat Room
Single Seater Racing
Formula One
Predictions Contest & Fun
Formula Teddy Out The Pram
Indycar Series
Fantasy League/Predictions Contest
ChampCar World Series
IRL Indycar Series
National & International Single Seaters
A1GP
Club Level Single Seaters
Formula Ford
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
Sportscar & GT Racing
24 Heures du Mans
ACO Regulated Series
North American Racing
Predictions Competitions
Australasian Touring Cars.
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
New Zealand Motor Racing
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
National & Club Racing
NASCAR & Stock Car Racing
NASCAR Fantasy Racing
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
Historic Racing Today
Historic Racing Calendar
Motorsport History
The Driver Files
Historic Image Archive
The Chassis History Archive
Turnstyle Prints
Other Motorsports
Rallying & Rallycross
Video Clips
Bike Racing
Kart Racing
Hillclimb and Sprint
Drifting
Racing Talk
Marshals Forum
Marshals Needed
MarshalsGuide.com
Racers Forum
Racers Classifieds
Racing Technology
Motorsport Art & Photography
Trackside
Events Calendar
My Track Designs
Tributes Forum
Press Releases
Road Car Forums
Road Car Forum
Classic Cars
Track Day Forum
General Forums
Armchair Enthusiast
Virtual Racers
Cool Sites
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
V8SCFC'10: R13 Sandown Results
Antrodemus
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
2
28 Nov 2010
01:30
WRC Rally New Zealand - Auckland New Zealand
flying finn
Rallying & Rallycross
9
14 May 2010
10:08
WRC Rally New Zealand - Hamilton New Zealand
flying finn
Rallying & Rallycross
10
3 Sep 2008
13:51
2006 V8SCFC: R13 Phillip Island Results & 2006 Round-Up
Antrodemus
Australasian Touring Cars.
19
6 Jan 2007
10:23
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT. The time now is
10:14
.
-- 10Tenths - Liquid
---- Mobile
---- 10Tenths - Solid
-- Mallett Racing
-- Aysedasi's Le Mans
-- Ashmore Racing
-- Chassis Archive
Contact Us
-
TenTenths Motorsport
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016
Royalridge Computing.
All Rights Reserved.