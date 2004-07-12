stripedcat Veteran

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 1,127

Räikkönen versus Vettel 2017 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Surprised there wasn't a thread on this. Anyway, I started one.



The two Ferrari drivers(who apparently are friends and table tennis players).



It does seem that Ferrari is Vettel's team nowadays. They just seem to be around him now. Kimi is strong - but I wouldn't say that he was the Kimi of old(especially compared to his McLaren days). It does look likely that this will be his last season in F1.



Vettel is jointly leading the WDC. He also soundly thrashed Kimi at China last weekend.



Anyway, share your thoughts on this inter-team tangle? Surprised there wasn't a thread on this. Anyway, I started one.The two Ferrari drivers(who apparently are friends and table tennis players).It does seem that Ferrari is Vettel's team nowadays. They just seem to be around him now. Kimi is strong - but I wouldn't say that he was the Kimi of old(especially compared to his McLaren days). It does look likely that this will be his last season in F1.Vettel is jointly leading the WDC. He also soundly thrashed Kimi at China last weekend.Anyway, share your thoughts on this inter-team tangle?