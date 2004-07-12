Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
stripedcat
Räikkönen versus Vettel 2017
Surprised there wasn't a thread on this. Anyway, I started one.

The two Ferrari drivers(who apparently are friends and table tennis players).

It does seem that Ferrari is Vettel's team nowadays. They just seem to be around him now. Kimi is strong - but I wouldn't say that he was the Kimi of old(especially compared to his McLaren days). It does look likely that this will be his last season in F1.

Vettel is jointly leading the WDC. He also soundly thrashed Kimi at China last weekend.

Anyway, share your thoughts on this inter-team tangle?
Aysedasi
I'm not really seeing much of a contest. Vettel is the team leader, in reality if not in hard print. Kimi will perform well from time to time, but I doubt that he will give Vettel much grief over the course of the season. (Sorry Pete..... ).
chillibowl
if there is a clear team hierarchy at this point, then i wonder why Ferrari didnt tell Kimi to move over (or why Kimi on his own didnt move over) for SV....i suspect this will change as the season goes on and the battle for WDC gets tighter.

also doubt it will lead to any acrimony as Kimi was more than willing to play the role of wing man during Massa's 2008 almost successful WDC campaign.

media black out during the pre season, no team orders (yet), competitive car right out of the gates, team harmony....not used to seeing this kind of Ferrari!
