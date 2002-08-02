Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 17:17   #1
TF110
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Ginetta LMP1
I think with the new information available today about the pricing for the new Ginetta LMP1 car, it's safe to say this car isn't vaporware. So I thought a new thread for this car specifically would be a good idea. We could talk about this car and everything that goes with it here.

Official Name- TBD

Pricing- £1.34 million ($1.67 million) for the rolling chassis and electronics, with the engine lease and full technical support an additional £594,000 ($744,282) per year sportscar365, dailysportscar

Engine- 3.4-liter V6 turbo from Mecachrome sportscar365

Teams- TBD

Official Images- 3D Printed model

Youtube video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuh7oHNi4qo

(Mods, if you could keep this title post alive as new information comes out, that would be greatly appreciated!)
Last edited by TF110; Today at 17:26.
Old Today, 17:32   #2
Gingers4Justice
Join Date: Mar 2009
United Kingdom
Quote:
Originally Posted by TF110 View Post

Pricing- £1.34 million ($1.67 million) for the rolling chassis
Very reasonably priced - I'll take two!
Old Today, 17:34   #3
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
I REALLY hope this car is a success. I don't mean sells well, I mean is actually a good car. The problems of the LMP3 cannot crop up again. It's hard being a Ginetta fan at times, but I hope they nail this one.

Oh, and buy Silverstone too please. That'd be awesome.
Old Today, 17:39   #4
canaglia
Join Date: Aug 2016
if memory helps, 2.4 $ mlns is more expensive than what rebellion used to spend for one of their lola-tmg (arx-03 was more expensive >3 $ mlns).

Honestly, I think that a private lmp1 package shouldn't cost more than 1-1.25 $ mlns to be sustanaible. Just today new and cheaper lmp2 specs shown to be 2 seconds faster than the old R-one already...
Old Today, 17:46   #5
TF110
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
This quote has me intrigued

Quote:
“By putting the price of £594,000 [for the engine lease], that’s the technical support, all the running through testing and the season. It’s an all-in cost.”
Does that include spares and the like? I wonder if that's "technical support"?
Old Today, 17:50   #6
canaglia
Join Date: Aug 2016
guess it means ginetta engineers and personnel who teach team guys how to set at best each car component and will take care the car outside races as oreca and onroak do with most of the team using thier cars.
