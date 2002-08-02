TF110 Veteran



I think with the new information available today about the pricing for the new Ginetta LMP1 car, it's safe to say this car isn't vaporware. So I thought a new thread for this car specifically would be a good idea. We could talk about this car and everything that goes with it here.



Official Name- TBD



Pricing- £1.34 million ($1.67 million) for the rolling chassis and electronics, with the engine lease and full technical support an additional £594,000 ($744,282) per year dailysportscar



Engine- 3.4-liter V6 turbo from Mecachrome



Teams- TBD



Official Images- 3D Printed model



Youtube video-



