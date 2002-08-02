I think with the new information available today about the pricing for the new Ginetta LMP1 car, it's safe to say this car isn't vaporware. So I thought a new thread for this car specifically would be a good idea. We could talk about this car and everything that goes with it here.
Official Name
- TBD
Pricing
- £1.34 million ($1.67 million) for the rolling chassis and electronics, with the engine lease and full technical support an additional £594,000 ($744,282) per year sportscar365
, dailysportscar
Engine
- 3.4-liter V6 turbo from Mecachrome sportscar365
Teams
- TBD
Official Images
- 3D Printed model
Youtube video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuh7oHNi4qo
(Mods, if you could keep this title post alive as new information comes out, that would be greatly appreciated!)