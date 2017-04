davidscothorn Rookie

Join Date: Jun 2016 Posts: 1

Landcrab NOB 284F 'BeautyBox' in 1972/3 http://i226.photobucket.com/albums/d...5-2010_040.jpg



Does anyone please know the venue and event in Kent this photo was taken in 1972/3?



It is referred to in this forum by Gerry Taylor 13th July 2011

http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=129207



Apparently it was first shown in 2008 in a Belgian rally forum



I am fortunate to own the car and am compiling a history.



Any other photos, recollections would be much appreciated.



Regards

David Scothorn Does anyone please know the venue and event in Kent this photo was taken in 1972/3?It is referred to in this forum by Gerry Taylor 13th July 2011Apparently it was first shown in 2008 in a Belgian rally forumI am fortunate to own the car and am compiling a history.Any other photos, recollections would be much appreciated.RegardsDavid Scothorn Last edited by MagnetON; Today at 15:24 . Reason: Mobile number removed.