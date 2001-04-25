Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ScotsBrutesFan
2017 Early season Updates
When explaining the new scoring structure I said I'd put the non-championship Qualifying and Race tables up a few times during the season, well this is the first of these.

In the Qualification table, Superchilli F1, Shark Fin Soup F1 And Dice Motorsports share the lead with 80 points, the top 2 have matched each other in all three rounds a shared win in round
Click image for larger version Name: Quallly after 3.jpg Views: 1 Size: 196.4 KB ID: 49449

In the Race table there is a clear leader, in Team Foggy Notion having won the first 2 rounds of race scoring.
Click image for larger version Name: Race After 3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 195.9 KB ID: 49450

Remember these are just for fun, and a by product of how I"m keeping the scores this year.

I've also kept the Fantasy contractors and Power Unit providers tables as well. There no real surprises as they reflect the way the events went for the participants.
Click image for larger version Name: Constructors after 3.jpg Views: 1 Size: 194.0 KB ID: 49451 Click image for larger version Name: Power Units after 3.jpg Views: 1 Size: 160.8 KB ID: 49452

I update these tables after every race, let me know if you want them posted again...if you do it will probably be after Monaco or Canada depending on when I have the time.
