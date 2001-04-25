ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



2017 Early season Updates

When explaining the new scoring structure I said I'd put the non-championship Qualifying and Race tables up a few times during the season, well this is the first of these.



In the Qualification table, Superchilli F1, Shark Fin Soup F1 And Dice Motorsports share the lead with 80 points, the top 2 have matched each other in all three rounds a shared win in round





In the Race table there is a clear leader, in Team Foggy Notion having won the first 2 rounds of race scoring.





Remember these are just for fun, and a by product of how I"m keeping the scores this year.



I've also kept the Fantasy contractors and Power Unit providers tables as well. There no real surprises as they reflect the way the events went for the participants.





