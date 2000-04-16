Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 15:08 (Ref:3729150)   #1
fieldodreams79
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 7,367
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to Retire
At the end of 2017, Dale Jr. will retire. Hard to believe he's 42!

I think many of us anticipated this but it's a bit surprising....
"Knowing that it's in you and you never let it out,
Is worse than blowing any engine or any wreck you'll ever have."
- Mike Cooley
