Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] 2017 R10 Great Britain Result
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:22 (Ref:3752547)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,478
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!
2017 R10 Great Britain Result
A relatively low scoring event, but still very close at the top with joint event winners, on 87 points Team F1 and Team foggy Notion. in third on 83 points was AZBarbarians2017.

In the overall there is a bit of shuffling around of the podiums. Out from though with 912 points is Little Hotels. Team F1 moves up into second place, 83 points behind the leader with 829points. SBF racing slips to 3rd with 817 points.

4th and 5th are very close with SuperChilli F1 on 804 points, just 1 ahead of Team Foggy Notion on 803points.

Next stop is Hungary, the fantasy driver points are below, as always cut off for substitutions is the start of FP1.

The tables as usual are below.
Attached Thumbnails
GBR Qually Result.jpg   GBR Race result.jpg   GBR Team Scores.jpg  

Overall after GBR.jpg   Drivers after GBR.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Delacour in Great Britain rpolinski Rallying & Rallycross 4 27 Nov 2002 01:56
Rally of Great Britain. Speeddemon555 Rallying & Rallycross 55 18 Nov 2002 23:20
The Future of F1 in Great Britain KC Formula One 6 30 Oct 2001 08:50
Rac Rally Great Britain SPOONERBORO Trackside 3 30 Jul 2001 17:52


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:01.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.