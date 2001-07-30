ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



A relatively low scoring event, but still very close at the top with joint event winners, on 87 points Team F1 and Team foggy Notion. in third on 83 points was AZBarbarians2017.



In the overall there is a bit of shuffling around of the podiums. Out from though with 912 points is Little Hotels. Team F1 moves up into second place, 83 points behind the leader with 829points. SBF racing slips to 3rd with 817 points.



4th and 5th are very close with SuperChilli F1 on 804 points, just 1 ahead of Team Foggy Notion on 803points.



Next stop is Hungary, the fantasy driver points are below, as always cut off for substitutions is the start of FP1.



