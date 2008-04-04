Aintree Sprint, 2nd September

Calling all competitors!
Just over 3 weeks to go until the next Liverpool MC Aintree Sprint on 2nd September.
So far, disappointingly few entries received, so now would be a good time to get your entry in before the last minute rush.
Lots of runs likely at our slickly run, but very friendly event.
It's a round of these championships: Liverpool MC, ANWCC, Auto 66, BARC SBD, Longton, Cross Border, SD34.
And of course, any competitor who belongs to a club in the ANWCC or ANCC is entitled to take part too.
Will you join us?
More info, regs and on-line booking available at www.liverpoolmotorclub.com