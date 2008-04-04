j.harden Rookie

Join Date: Nov 2004 Location: Sale, Cheshire Posts: 8

Aintree Sprint, 2nd September <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Calling all competitors!

Just over 3 weeks to go until the next Liverpool MC Aintree Sprint on 2nd September.

So far, disappointingly few entries received, so now would be a good time to get your entry in before the last minute rush.

Lots of runs likely at our slickly run, but very friendly event.

It's a round of these championships: Liverpool MC, ANWCC, Auto 66, BARC SBD, Longton, Cross Border, SD34.

And of course, any competitor who belongs to a club in the ANWCC or ANCC is entitled to take part too.

Will you join us?

More info, regs and on-line booking available at Calling all competitors!Just over 3 weeks to go until the next Liverpool MC Aintree Sprint on 2nd September.So far, disappointingly few entries received, so now would be a good time to get your entry in before the last minute rush.Lots of runs likely at our slickly run, but very friendly event.It's a round of these championships: Liverpool MC, ANWCC, Auto 66, BARC SBD, Longton, Cross Border, SD34.And of course, any competitor who belongs to a club in the ANWCC or ANCC is entitled to take part too.Will you join us?More info, regs and on-line booking available at www.liverpoolmotorclub.com