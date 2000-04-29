Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 06:45 (Ref:3758549)   #1
gttouring
Join Date: Jan 2003
USB 2.0 port II
Composite bodies
So next year at some tracks teams in Xfinity series will be allowed to use flange fit composite bodies in NASCAR, making this even weirder to call it stock cars.
I read this on motorsport.com
Composite bodies to debut...
And
https://www.nascar.com/news-media/20...ll-time-by-19/

What the heck?

I like the big tall spoilers and steel cars,but am thinking this will go with a move to smaller engines, maybe stock based and noise limits and lighter cars

After all those new ford Mustangs and dodge challengers sound solo good on the street
Heck even Toyota tundra v8s sound good.




Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk
