So next year at some tracks teams in Xfinity series will be allowed to use flange fit composite bodies in NASCAR, making this even weirder to call it stock cars.

I read this on motorsport.com

Composite bodies to debut...

And

https://www.nascar.com/news-media/20...ll-time-by-19/



What the heck?



I like the big tall spoilers and steel cars,but am thinking this will go with a move to smaller engines, maybe stock based and noise limits and lighter cars



After all those new ford Mustangs and dodge challengers sound solo good on the street

Heck even Toyota tundra v8s sound good.









