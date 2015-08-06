Mechanic Z Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2013 Mos Eisley Posts: 1,757

2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 12 & 13: Mid-Ohio <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Next up for Pirelli World Challenge is a stop at another of the truly classic tracks on the series schedule, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mid-Ohio has plenty of Midwestern beauty: with the track featuring both lightly wooded sections and wide open space, it's a great place for both spectating and photography.



McLaren and Cadillac were both strong last year, so expect to see Alvaro Parente, Bryan Sellers, Johnny O'Connell and Michael Cooper near the front. It's worth noting that Ryan Dalziel swept Mid-Ohio with EFFORT in both '14 and '15, and makes his return after a year's hiatus. Patrick Long is always fast, and comes in with momentum from Road America.



R. Ferri Motorsport returns to the entry list, with Kyle Marcelli set to take over the driving duties in the #61 Ferrari.



In GTS, Lawson Aschenbach still holds a large points advantage over Martin Barkey, Rodrigo Baptista and Ian James. Aschenbach has done well at Mid-Ohio in the past, but the Camaro, Cayman and Panoz are all new to the track, and it remains to be seen which cars will be fast.



Both GTS races, and Saturday's GT Race 1 will live streamed.



Schedule



Entry List



Live Stream (World Challenge site)



Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)



Live Timing and Scoring



Track Map



Weather (racecastweather.com)



Weather (National Weather Service)



Series Twitter Account



For those camping at the track, Mid-Ohio is again holding a Next up for Pirelli World Challenge is a stop at another of the truly classic tracks on the series schedule, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mid-Ohio has plenty of Midwestern beauty: with the track featuring both lightly wooded sections and wide open space, it's a great place for both spectating and photography.McLaren and Cadillac were both strong last year, so expect to see Alvaro Parente, Bryan Sellers, Johnny O'Connell and Michael Cooper near the front. It's worth noting that Ryan Dalziel swept Mid-Ohio with EFFORT in both '14 and '15, and makes his return after a year's hiatus. Patrick Long is always fast, and comes in with momentum from Road America.R. Ferri Motorsport returns to the entry list, with Kyle Marcelli set to take over the driving duties in the #61 Ferrari.In GTS, Lawson Aschenbach still holds a large points advantage over Martin Barkey, Rodrigo Baptista and Ian James. Aschenbach has done well at Mid-Ohio in the past, but the Camaro, Cayman and Panoz are all new to the track, and it remains to be seen which cars will be fast.Both GTS races, and Saturday's GT Race 1 will live streamed.For those camping at the track, Mid-Ohio is again holding a campsite contest