Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 12 & 13: Mid-Ohio
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:59 (Ref:3753767)   #1
Mechanic Z
Veteran
 
Mechanic Z's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2013
United States
Mos Eisley
Posts: 1,757
Mechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 12 & 13: Mid-Ohio
Next up for Pirelli World Challenge is a stop at another of the truly classic tracks on the series schedule, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Mid-Ohio has plenty of Midwestern beauty: with the track featuring both lightly wooded sections and wide open space, it's a great place for both spectating and photography.

McLaren and Cadillac were both strong last year, so expect to see Alvaro Parente, Bryan Sellers, Johnny O'Connell and Michael Cooper near the front. It's worth noting that Ryan Dalziel swept Mid-Ohio with EFFORT in both '14 and '15, and makes his return after a year's hiatus. Patrick Long is always fast, and comes in with momentum from Road America.

R. Ferri Motorsport returns to the entry list, with Kyle Marcelli set to take over the driving duties in the #61 Ferrari.

In GTS, Lawson Aschenbach still holds a large points advantage over Martin Barkey, Rodrigo Baptista and Ian James. Aschenbach has done well at Mid-Ohio in the past, but the Camaro, Cayman and Panoz are all new to the track, and it remains to be seen which cars will be fast.

Both GTS races, and Saturday's GT Race 1 will live streamed.

Schedule

Entry List

Live Stream (World Challenge site)

Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)

Live Timing and Scoring

Track Map

Weather (racecastweather.com)

Weather (National Weather Service)

Series Twitter Account

For those camping at the track, Mid-Ohio is again holding a campsite contest.
Mechanic Z is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 15:24 (Ref:3753773)   #2
cbbrit
Racer
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Jersey
St. Helena, California
Posts: 298
cbbrit should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
I notice that Absolute Racing with Bentley Motorsports is not listed at all. I believe that Adderly Fong is racing in Asia, and Yufeng Luo is still upset with the BoP, which is why he failed to show up at the last round at Road America.
cbbrit is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 16:21 (Ref:3753783)   #3
Mechanic Z
Veteran
 
Mechanic Z's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2013
United States
Mos Eisley
Posts: 1,757
Mechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by cbbrit View Post
I notice that Absolute Racing with Bentley Motorsports is not listed at all. I believe that Adderly Fong is racing in Asia, and Yufeng Luo is still upset with the BoP, which is why he failed to show up at the last round at Road America.
Yeah, I was hoping they'd run a substitute driver, but with all the Bentley factory drivers running Spa, that must not be an option. I hadn't heard anything about Luo being upset with the BoP, where was that said?
Mechanic Z is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 16:25 (Ref:3753784)   #4
Mike Hedlund
Veteran
 
Mike Hedlund's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2012
United States
Woodside, CA
Posts: 626
Mike Hedlund should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMike Hedlund should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMike Hedlund should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mechanic Z View Post
I hadn't heard anything about Luo being upset with the BoP, where was that said?
In the paddock.

-mike
Mike Hedlund is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 16:32 (Ref:3753786)   #5
Mechanic Z
Veteran
 
Mechanic Z's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2013
United States
Mos Eisley
Posts: 1,757
Mechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMechanic Z should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Okay. Saw his car being rebuilt at RA, had figured it was just due to crash damage.
Mechanic Z is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 16:45 (Ref:3753788)   #6
TRspitfirefan
Veteran
 
TRspitfirefan's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2013
United States
Posts: 1,122
TRspitfirefan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTRspitfirefan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTRspitfirefan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by cbbrit View Post
I notice that Absolute Racing with Bentley Motorsports is not listed at all. I believe that Adderly Fong is racing in Asia, and Yufeng Luo is still upset with the BoP, which is why he failed to show up at the last round at Road America.
Seems a bit strange to see a Bentley driver skip Road America due to BOP concerns, since RA is probably the most Bentley friendly track on the schedule.
TRspitfirefan is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 16:52 (Ref:3753790)   #7
TRspitfirefan
Veteran
 
TRspitfirefan's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2013
United States
Posts: 1,122
TRspitfirefan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTRspitfirefan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTRspitfirefan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mechanic Z View Post
.....R. Ferri Motorsport returns to the entry list, with Kyle Marcelli set to take over the driving duties in the #61 Ferrari.
Great news! It will be fun to see what Marcelli can do with the 488 in regular sprint competition.
TRspitfirefan is offline  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 10 & 11: Road America Mechanic Z Sportscar & GT Racing 23 30 Jun 2017 17:50
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 8 & 9: Lime Rock Mechanic Z Sportscar & GT Racing 11 30 May 2017 17:13
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 4 & 5: VIR Mechanic Z Sportscar & GT Racing 73 4 May 2017 19:23
Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 14 & 15: Mid-Ohio Mechanic Z Sportscar & GT Racing 57 6 Aug 2016 03:45
Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 14 and 15: Mid-Ohio Mechanic Z Sportscar & GT Racing 31 6 Aug 2015 02:06


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 17:04.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.