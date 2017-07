Malcolm Smith Racer

Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Clyde Valley, Scotland Posts: 364

Bo'ness Hill Climb Revival (West of Edinburgh) 2nd & 3rd September 2017 The Tenth Revival Meeting takes place on 2&3 September.



In addition to the Hill Climb, there will be a large number of classic cars on display.



Entries for this year's event are already full,with reserves being taken.



List of competitors:

http://www.bonesshillclimb.org.uk/en...ss-hill-climb/





Website





Information regarding previous events:



2016:

http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=147331



2015:

http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=144889 The Tenth Revival Meeting takes place on 2&3 September.In addition to the Hill Climb, there will be a large number of classic cars on display.Entries for this year's event are already full,with reserves being taken.List of competitors:Website http://www.bonesshillclimb.org.uk/ Information regarding previous events:2016:2015: