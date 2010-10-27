Akrapovic Veteran



4 Hours of Red Bull Ring

Official Poster





Circuit Map





Mini Timetable





Official Website



Live Timing



Spotter Guide



Entry List



Detailed Timetable



Live Stream



-----



Pre-race setup



» 36 Cars on the entry list. 13 cars make up a very healthy LMP2 field, 17 LMP3 entries and a thin but high quality 6 GTE-Am entries are due to take the start.



» SMP return to the series with a Dallara P217. Piloting the car will be Formula V8 3.5 drivers, Egor Orudzhev and Matevos Issakyan.



» Gustavo Yacaman replaces Franck Matelli in the #40 Graff Racing car. He joins James Allen (no not that James Allen) and Richard Bradley for Monza.



» Ryo Hirakawa is racing in the SuperGT Championship this weekend. His seat in the #22 G-Drive Racing Oreca will be taken by DragonSpeed sporting director, Nicolas Minassian.



» Ligier factory driver and all-round superstar Olivier Pla will replace David Zollinger in the #28 IDEC Sport Ligier JSP217 for the remainder of the season. With Pla at the wheel, the IDEC Ligier might upset some champion contenders during races.



» Tockwith Motorsport return from a difficult WEC race at the Nurburgring. The car retains the Gulf colours for the rest of the 2017 season.



» Although the class size remains the same, there is an additional Norma M30 scheduled to start at the Red Bull Ring. Duqueine Engineering have swapped one of their Ligier JS P3s for a Norma, raising the number to 3.



» JMW will run the new Ferrari 488 GTE in the European Le Mans Series for the first time. The car made it's debut at Le Mans, replacing the aging 458. It is the first time since 2011 that there will be no Ferrari 458 on the ELMS grid.



» Larbre Competition will not race at the Red Bull Ring. After a single race at Monza in preparation for Le Mans, the team has opted not to return to the series.



----



