Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page [ELMS Race] 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:49 (Ref:3752231)   #1
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 3,972
Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!
4 Hours of Red Bull Ring
Official Poster
Click image for larger version Name: ELMS_RBR_A4-SANS-PRIX-HD_29594a.png Views: 0 Size: 1.44 MB ID: 50011

Circuit Map
Click image for larger version Name: ELMS_2014_03_RedBullRing_CircuitMap.png Views: 0 Size: 217.2 KB ID: 50012

Mini Timetable
Click image for larger version Name: TimeTable.JPG Views: 0 Size: 26.8 KB ID: 50013

Official Website

Live Timing

Spotter Guide

Entry List

Detailed Timetable

Live Stream

-----

Pre-race setup

» 36 Cars on the entry list. 13 cars make up a very healthy LMP2 field, 17 LMP3 entries and a thin but high quality 6 GTE-Am entries are due to take the start.

» SMP return to the series with a Dallara P217. Piloting the car will be Formula V8 3.5 drivers, Egor Orudzhev and Matevos Issakyan.

» Gustavo Yacaman replaces Franck Matelli in the #40 Graff Racing car. He joins James Allen (no not that James Allen) and Richard Bradley for Monza.

» Ryo Hirakawa is racing in the SuperGT Championship this weekend. His seat in the #22 G-Drive Racing Oreca will be taken by DragonSpeed sporting director, Nicolas Minassian.

» Ligier factory driver and all-round superstar Olivier Pla will replace David Zollinger in the #28 IDEC Sport Ligier JSP217 for the remainder of the season. With Pla at the wheel, the IDEC Ligier might upset some champion contenders during races.

» Tockwith Motorsport return from a difficult WEC race at the Nurburgring. The car retains the Gulf colours for the rest of the 2017 season.

» Although the class size remains the same, there is an additional Norma M30 scheduled to start at the Red Bull Ring. Duqueine Engineering have swapped one of their Ligier JS P3s for a Norma, raising the number to 3.

» JMW will run the new Ferrari 488 GTE in the European Le Mans Series for the first time. The car made it's debut at Le Mans, replacing the aging 458. It is the first time since 2011 that there will be no Ferrari 458 on the ELMS grid.

» Larbre Competition will not race at the Red Bull Ring. After a single race at Monza in preparation for Le Mans, the team has opted not to return to the series.

----

Comments, especially on language, grammar, spelling, etc welcome.
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[ELMS Race] 2016 Four Hours of the Red Bull Ring TheMightyM Sportscar & GT Racing 98 18 Jul 2016 09:08
[ELMS Race] 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring TheMightyM Sportscar & GT Racing 50 16 Jul 2015 07:15
FRC 2013 - ELMS Round 3: Red Bull Ring joeb Predictions Competitions 14 22 Jul 2013 17:42
Anyone ever been to the A1 Ring (now Red Bull Ring)? Down F0rce Trackside 9 22 Nov 2012 11:43
Red Bull Ring ECW Dan Selby My Track Designs 3 27 Oct 2010 06:42


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 20:53.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.