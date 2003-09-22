The Fat Clerk Veteran



Formula Student 2017

Congratulations to Cardiff who became the first ever British winners of this fantastic event, held over 4 days last weekend @ Silverstone.



Second were the University of Birmingham and third were Karlstad from Sweden.



Teams from 24 countries were represented, with 73 using petrol power & 19 by electricity.



Thanks as ever to the superb Marshals who entered into the spirit of the event, even during Saturdays deluge. The Startline team broke into Singing in the Rain which made our overseas visitors look on in amazement from the Pit wall.



Next year as ever it's the week after the British Grand Prix, so going by the current schedule that'll be 12/15th July 2018.



