Today, 12:49
The Fat Clerk
Join Date: Oct 2004
England
Mallory Park
Posts: 2,900
Formula Student 2017
Congratulations to Cardiff who became the first ever British winners of this fantastic event, held over 4 days last weekend @ Silverstone.

Second were the University of Birmingham and third were Karlstad from Sweden.

Teams from 24 countries were represented, with 73 using petrol power & 19 by electricity.

Thanks as ever to the superb Marshals who entered into the spirit of the event, even during Saturdays deluge. The Startline team broke into Singing in the Rain which made our overseas visitors look on in amazement from the Pit wall.

Next year as ever it's the week after the British Grand Prix, so going by the current schedule that'll be 12/15th July 2018.

See you there?
Comments made are personal and dont reflect any club or MSA policy or view
Remember: Sussex born and Sussex bred, strong in the arm and thick in the head.
