The winner for Monaco was Rolling Chicane with 86points, Little Hotels and Redneck Racing share second with 84points.



In the overall Little Hotels jumps to the front with 519 points, 9 ahead of Team Foggy Notion (510pts) Slipping to third is Team F1 on 505 points.



The fantasy drivers table s below as always, Canada is next up so a change back to Friday Practice, but of course a very different timezone so check your timings if you want to make a Substitution. Cut is the start of FP1.



