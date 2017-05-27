The winner for Monaco was Rolling Chicane with 86points, Little Hotels and Redneck Racing share second with 84points.
In the overall Little Hotels jumps to the front with 519 points, 9 ahead of Team Foggy Notion (510pts) Slipping to third is Team F1 on 505 points.
The fantasy drivers table s below as always, Canada is next up so a change back to Friday Practice, but of course a very different timezone so check your timings if you want to make a Substitution. Cut is the start of FP1.
**Not mentioned in the race comments panel is that Button has a 3 place grid drop should he race again this season.