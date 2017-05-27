Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
2017 R6 Monaco Results
The winner for Monaco was Rolling Chicane with 86points, Little Hotels and Redneck Racing share second with 84points.

In the overall Little Hotels jumps to the front with 519 points, 9 ahead of Team Foggy Notion (510pts) Slipping to third is Team F1 on 505 points.

The fantasy drivers table s below as always, Canada is next up so a change back to Friday Practice, but of course a very different timezone so check your timings if you want to make a Substitution. Cut is the start of FP1.

**Not mentioned in the race comments panel is that Button has a 3 place grid drop should he race again this season.
Attached Thumbnails
Qualification Result.jpg   Race Result.jpg   Team Scores.jpg  

Overall After Mon.jpg   Fantasy Drivers.jpg  
