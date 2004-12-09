Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Akrapovic
Reorganising the Sportscar & GT Racing Forum
Hello!

So before I post this: thank you to the staff who run this place. I'm aware this request isn't that simple because of the amount of threads involved, but I do think it would improve the situation greatly!

The Sportscar & GT forum is becoming far too cluttered to work. The amount of series active in that one forum means we're cycling through threads too quickly, and active threads are being pushed down 3-4 pages and being lost. So then other threads end up far too off topic and being ruined. Sportscar racing also tends to have limited schedules (5-10 races for most), so sometimes you have a month between races, by which time the thread has disappeared 4 pages back. Just yesterday I was looking for the WEC 2017 thread (the biggest sportscar series in the world, arguably!), and it was on page 4.

Right now we have WEC, ELMS, IMSA, Blancpain, all the regional and national series, and big stand alone events like Bathurst 12hrs, plus all the relevant technology/vehicle threads in one section.

So I'd propose this solution.

-Sportscar & GT Racing Forum
--24 Hours of Le Mans
--ACO Regulated Series (WEC, ELMS, Le Mans Cup, AsLMS, etc)
--North American Racing (IMSA, PWC, etc)
--Prediction Competitions

New subforum for ACO racing, and a new subforum for North American racing. Anything else (Blancpain, Super GT, etc) stays in the default Sportscar & GT Forum.

That way we can keep the areas focused and hopefully have a bit more organisation, because at the moment it's a mess trying to find what is being discussed where - and part of that is not being able to find the relevant thread as it's 3-4 pages away.

Again, I'm aware of the work involved in that, but I think it'd improve the section massively. Thoughts?
MagnetON
Many thanks for your suggestion, if anyone else has suggestions or thoughts regarding that forum then please let us know. Please keep this thread to discussions on just the Sportscar & GT Racing forum as I know there is also another thread discussing the merits of Formula E having a separate forum.
