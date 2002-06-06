Customer chassis a way to control cost?

Taxi645 Racer

Join Date: Aug 2008 Posts: 212

I think the customer philosophy is a very effective way to control cost. For instance on engines saying to engine manufacturers after 2020 you are obliged to offer the engine you race with for a set price (that small teams can afford) and the business model and the competitive logic of insanely expensive engine programs erode quite quickly.



How could a similar approach on the chassis side have a comparable effect. What if say a Force India or Torro Rosso level chassis were available to third tier teams for a set and reasonable price? The FIA/liberty making sure that it's worth their while for the chassis supplier/



