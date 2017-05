MGDavid Veteran



Brendan Kirle RIP Afficionados of the 'Ring will be as shocked as I am to learn that Bren lost his life on the Nordschleife earlier today. All the more poignant as he'd sold Sliders guesthouse and was due to start a new chapter in Spain later this week. Further details are on the BTG site.