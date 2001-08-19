Looking to volunteer Fire/Rescue 2018 race

Jarhead_SGT Rookie

Hello all! I have managed to find course marshals forum here - as well as the ACO site and created an account, but figured I would ask the experts for some advice.



I am a member of the Watkins Glen Intl. Fire & Rescue team who would like to volunteer to work the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans (prefer Fire/Rescue, but will be happy to corner work too!) I've worked IMSA, NASCAR, Indycar, etc at the Glen as both pit fire as well as tool/fire truck. I've been a firefighter for 20 years and am currently a Fire Chief in my home town.



Curious if anyone had any points of contact or guidance?



Thanks much!

