2001-2006 Audi R8 rear diffuser attachement? I'm trying to figure out how Audi mounted the rear diffuser on the 2001-2006 R8. I know that they used two pins on the 2000 car that hooked it to the rear crash structure. I tried to watch the videos I have of Le Mans in 2001 where they did the rear end changes, and I couldn't see much.



I know that the changed (reduced the size of parts on) the rear crash structure, though the concept remained the same.



