Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Racing Technology
Reload this Page 2001-2006 Audi R8 rear diffuser attachement?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:33 (Ref:3758902)   #1
chernaudi
Veteran
 
chernaudi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2006
United States
Mansfield, Ohio
Posts: 7,293
chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!
2001-2006 Audi R8 rear diffuser attachement?
I'm trying to figure out how Audi mounted the rear diffuser on the 2001-2006 R8. I know that they used two pins on the 2000 car that hooked it to the rear crash structure. I tried to watch the videos I have of Le Mans in 2001 where they did the rear end changes, and I couldn't see much.

I know that the changed (reduced the size of parts on) the rear crash structure, though the concept remained the same.

Anyone know of any differences on how the mounted the rear diffuser on the car? I do think that Audi Sport changed it due in part to one of the R8s getting rear-ended at Petit Le Mans in 2000.
chernaudi is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Rear Diffuser angles topwelshman Racing Technology 27 8 May 2017 10:54
Teams question Williams and Toyota rear diffuser legality... Sodemo Formula One 44 10 Feb 2009 03:05
Was rear and front nose diffuser allowed lemanfan Sportscar & GT Racing 2 2 Aug 2004 11:18
What actually was illegal with the pre-Imola Williams 2001 rear diffuser? Sodemo Formula One 14 23 Sep 2003 09:45
ACO 2004 Rear Diffuser vs. Toyota Eagle MkIII GTP Rear Diffuser Dauntless Sportscar & GT Racing 10 16 Jul 2003 21:21


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:09.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.