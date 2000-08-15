wnut Veteran

Join Date: Jun 2009 Posts: 6,121

Unecessary Complication in Road Cars <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I submit BMW:



"Attached is a photo of three of the washer pumps in a 1999 528i. Closest (left) is the headlight washer pump, then the rear washer pump, and on the inside the windshield washer pump. On the far, lower right is the level sensor. The fourth pump, on the reservoir in the engine compartment near the passenger fenderwell, is for the low-temperature ("intensive") washer fluid and has already been documented."



4 washer fluid pumps!

Not to mention electronically operated washer nozzle valves!



The plastic of the whole system degrades under temperature and the impellers corrode - nice little earner! I submit BMW:4 washer fluid pumps!Not to mention electronically operated washer nozzle valves!The plastic of the whole system degrades under temperature and the impellers corrode - nice little earner!