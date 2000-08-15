Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 05:24
wnut
Unecessary Complication in Road Cars
I submit BMW:

"Attached is a photo of three of the washer pumps in a 1999 528i. Closest (left) is the headlight washer pump, then the rear washer pump, and on the inside the windshield washer pump. On the far, lower right is the level sensor. The fourth pump, on the reservoir in the engine compartment near the passenger fenderwell, is for the low-temperature ("intensive") washer fluid and has already been documented."

4 washer fluid pumps!
Not to mention electronically operated washer nozzle valves!

The plastic of the whole system degrades under temperature and the impellers corrode - nice little earner!
