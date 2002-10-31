AoB Special Stage Veteran

Which is the better choice? Here for you, I present a hypothetical scenario. There is a historical racing circuit, it could a street circuit, it could be a permanent circuit, but this circuit hosts a very historic event. It has run for many years, and is a perennial favorite. However, with more modern and faster racing cars, the circuit has come to a point where it is too confined to be made safe for the top flight class that races there. So, the organizers of the event are left with a choice, either continue the event at its traditional venue but being run by a lesser class, or to move to a new venue to host the event with the same class as previously.Which is the better choice?