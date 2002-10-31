Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page A Hypothetical Conundrum
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


View Poll Results: Which is the Better Choice?
Retain the Venue 1 100.00%
Retain the Series 0 0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 01:49 (Ref:3747868)   #1
AoB Special Stage
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2014
Estonia
Posts: 532
AoB Special Stage should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
A Hypothetical Conundrum
Here for you, I present a hypothetical scenario. There is a historical racing circuit, it could a street circuit, it could be a permanent circuit, but this circuit hosts a very historic event. It has run for many years, and is a perennial favorite. However, with more modern and faster racing cars, the circuit has come to a point where it is too confined to be made safe for the top flight class that races there. So, the organizers of the event are left with a choice, either continue the event at its traditional venue but being run by a lesser class, or to move to a new venue to host the event with the same class as previously.

Which is the better choice?
AoB Special Stage is online now  
__________________
"Trackmakers are making more slow corners and carmakers are making the cars faster in fast corners. The usual F1 stuff." -@rethla
Quote
Old Today, 03:07 (Ref:3747873)   #2
JABWOA
Veteran
 
JABWOA's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2005
Australia
3rd star to the left
Posts: 636
JABWOA should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Retain the venue assuming the venue has historical value. Lock the entries for the slower older cars only or implement speed controls for the newer faster cars by physical restriction or event format such as regularity or demonstration laps.
JABWOA is online now  
__________________
"We've heard that a million monkeys at a million keyboards could produce the complete works of Shakespeare; now, thanks to the Internet, we know that is not true." -Robert Wilensky
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Pinto cooling conundrum Mike Bell Historic Racing Today 15 18 Nov 2014 08:49
The Renault conundrum Kirk Formula One 17 8 Jul 2006 20:13
Engineer's conundrum Kirk Formula One 5 18 Oct 2004 15:01
Chevron Conundrum 00 XR8 Australasian Touring Cars. 8 30 Sep 2004 21:19
The Limited Testing Conundrum Valve Bounce Formula One 10 31 Oct 2002 11:32


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 03:43.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.