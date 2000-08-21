Midwest Track Events (Road America/Autobahn/Blackhawk/Gingerman)

2017 Northwoods Shelby Club Events (Road America/Autobahn/Blackhawk/Gingerman)
Join the Northwoods Shelby Club at the following HPDE events:
-May 6-7 Autobahn Country Club: Saturday $225, running North Track 12:00pm-4:30pm and full track from 5:00pm until dusk. Sunday $185, running South Track. $350/both days
-July 6-9 Road America: Thursday 7/6 is a true open track day run as much as you want, $425, stipulations apply. Friday, Saturday, Sunday: $265/single day, $485/two days, $685/three days.
-August 26-27 Blackhawk Farms: $185/single day, $325/both days.
-September 30 & October 1 Gingerman Raceway: $175/single day, $300 both days.
-All makes welcome. For additional information please see: http://www.nwshelbyclub.com/
-Registration Link: http://northwoodsshelbyclub.motorsportreg.com/