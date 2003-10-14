Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
10 Jan 2017
British GT Facebook Live Q&A with Derek Johnston
Hi guys,

Pirelli are hosting a Facebook Live Q&A at Autosport International in a few days time, and have an open call for questions motorsport fans would like asking primarily to Derek Johnston.

If you have any you'd like asking please comment below and I'll be sure to add them to the list, feel free to leave a name also to attribute the question to on the day.

Here is the Facebook page the live stream will be hosted on at 1pm on the 12th of Jan! There's also some more information on each of the drivers present and the event itself. - https://www.facebook.com/PirelliUK/

Many thanks and I hope this is of interest!

Cope
