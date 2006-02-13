BMMC SW Speed Training Day 2017

RNHodge Rookie

BMMC SW Speed Training Day

There are only 75 places available so book early to avoid disappointment. BMMC SW Speed Training Day========================BMMC South West can now confirm the details of this year's Speed Training Day.Date: Sunday, 12th MarchSign-On from 8:30am for a 9:30am StartLocation: Boscombe Down Aviation Collection, Old Sarum Airfield (map: http://tinyurl.com/BMMCSW-Speed-Training A Hot Meal will be provided - if you have any special dietary requirement, please contact myself at alexhodgkinson@live.co.uk You do not have to be a BMMC Member to attend this training, but you do need to have registered your wish to attend.You can book your place now using the BMMC Volunteering System or by contacting Alex Hodgkinson (BMMC SW Training Coordinator) onSee you in March!There are only 75 places available so book early to avoid disappointment.