Old Today, 00:04 (Ref:3702451)   #1
RNHodge
Join Date: Jul 2011
United Kingdom
Never on dry land
Posts: 77
BMMC SW Speed Training Day 2017
BMMC SW Speed Training Day
========================
BMMC South West can now confirm the details of this year's Speed Training Day.


Date: Sunday, 12th March
Sign-On from 8:30am for a 9:30am Start
Location: Boscombe Down Aviation Collection, Old Sarum Airfield (map: http://tinyurl.com/BMMCSW-Speed-Training )


A Hot Meal will be provided - if you have any special dietary requirement, please contact myself at alexhodgkinson@live.co.uk.


You do not have to be a BMMC Member to attend this training, but you do need to have registered your wish to attend.


You can book your place now using the BMMC Volunteering System or by contacting Alex Hodgkinson (BMMC SW Training Coordinator) on

alexhodgkinson@live.co.uk.


If you encounter an issue with the volunteering system, please email me so that I can add you to the nominal list and that your interest isn't lost in the system.


See you in March!



There are only 75 places available so book early to avoid disappointment.
Alex 'Hodge' Hodgkinson
BMMC South West Region Training Coordinator - sw.training[at]marshals.co.uk
