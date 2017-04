peckstar Veteran

[VASC17R7R8] Perth SuperSprint: 5-7 May Fast Facts - Perth SuperSprint



The stats say PRA pole, Lowndes to win and T8/PRA to lock out the podiums



But the new/old kid in town is flying, will DJRTP keep the form of late?



Is Chaz starting a Roll that will take him to the championship?



Or will T8 strike back after what was possibly their most woeful performance ever in the last race?



