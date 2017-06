bigbrowndog Rookie

Join Date: May 2017 Colorado Posts: 3

Looking for history on Lola 640 HU-3 and HU-14 looking for history on both of these cars. My SCCA log books in the States only go back to the mid 80s.



Much appreciated.



Thx



Ty looking for history on both of these cars. My SCCA log books in the States only go back to the mid 80s.Much appreciated.ThxTy