Congrats to Round 2 winner Goblin Target Racing with 103 points, just 1 more than Team foggy Notion. Razzzor's edge was third with 95 points.



It's still early stages in the overall, Team Foggy Notion on 196 points have a 9 point lead over Goblin Target Racing on 187points. AZBarbarians2017 and Razzzor's Edge share third on 177points.



