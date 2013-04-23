Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] 2017 R2 Chn Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 21:04 (Ref:3725968)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,378
ScotsBrutesFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridScotsBrutesFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridScotsBrutesFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridScotsBrutesFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
2017 R2 Chn Results
Congrats to Round 2 winner Goblin Target Racing with 103 points, just 1 more than Team foggy Notion. Razzzor's edge was third with 95 points.

It's still early stages in the overall, Team Foggy Notion on 196 points have a 9 point lead over Goblin Target Racing on 187points. AZBarbarians2017 and Razzzor's Edge share third on 177points.

Fantasy drivers points are shown below, as always if you want to change your driver, the first change is free but must be submitted for approval before the start of FP1 of the next race.
Attached Thumbnails
Qually Result.jpg   Race Result.jpg   Team Scores.jpg  

Overall after 2.jpg   Fantasy Driver.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
TWPC 2017 Formula E Predictions - R01 Hong Kong RESULTS Mekola National & International Single Seaters 1 16 Oct 2016 14:16
[Official] Chn R3 Result ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 4 18 Apr 2016 14:26
WTCC - Round 11 Shanghai International Circuit (CHN) 2-3 November 2013 FIRE WTCC & European Touring Car Series 3 3 Nov 2013 11:48
[Official] R3 Chn - 2013 F1 Fantasy Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 3 23 Apr 2013 15:55


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 22:30.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.