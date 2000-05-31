Taxi645 Racer

This thread is too brainstorm about the current dry tyre rules and what are their consequences and what can be approved.



The below list is not complete so feel free to add or correct.







1 The top ten starts on the tyre they putt in their fastest Q3 lap.



2 At least one pitstop is mandatory



3 In a dry race you have to at least use two different compounds



4 Pirelli dictates the compounds pre race.



5 Teams get a maximum number of tyres and have to select which a good deal before the weekend.



6?







1 One of the consequences of this rule is that the ten fastest cars almost always start on the softest compound. After that teams are free to choose and sometimes/often choose the 2nd softest compound. The result of this rule is that it makes the race more predictable at the front and furthermore the fastest car on average starts on faster compounds and thus the field will be pulled apart even faster so the race outcome is often already roughly visible at the 10 first laps.



Perhaps it would be better to let the teams just freely choose the compound to start on and just mandate Q3 cars to use their Q3 tyre somewhere in the race but not necessarily at the start. This makes the races less predictable, pulls the field less apart at the start and increases the chances of a faster car being a slower cars leading to more on track battles.





2 Would it be a good idea to let people try to finish the race without a pitstop. What would be the drawback of not making it manditory. Personally I reckon it could add tension to a race if you don't know if someone would try to surprise everyone to get to the finish without a pitstop. Again makes the race less predictable.





3 What does forcing to use at least two different compounds add to the race exitement? I'm not saying it doesn't, but I reckon it again leads to more predictable races. Current you know, people generally start on the softest available compound and then switch to one harder.







