TonyD996 Rookie

Join Date: May 2017 Posts: 1

Hi All

This is my first time on the site so please excuse me if I have got this wrong.

After 20+ years of going to the 24 hours I am unable to make it this year after an accident and I have to sell my tickets.

I have two General Entry tickets and one Expo parking ticket.

They are for sale at face value of EUR 82.00 for the admission tickets and EUR 36.00 for the parking ticket. I am not looking to make a profit on these, just sell them.

I don't want to split them because I think they will sell easier as a package. As you all know the parking tickets are not so easy to come by if you have not planned ahead!!!

If interested please respond to this message and I will get in touch.

Thanks for reading

