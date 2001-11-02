Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing > 24 Heures du Mans
Reload this Page [LM24] 2017 Le Mans tickets for sale
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:55 (Ref:3731010)   #1
TonyD996
Rookie
 
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 1
TonyD996 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
2017 Le Mans tickets for sale
Hi All
This is my first time on the site so please excuse me if I have got this wrong.
After 20+ years of going to the 24 hours I am unable to make it this year after an accident and I have to sell my tickets.
I have two General Entry tickets and one Expo parking ticket.
They are for sale at face value of EUR 82.00 for the admission tickets and EUR 36.00 for the parking ticket. I am not looking to make a profit on these, just sell them.
I don't want to split them because I think they will sell easier as a package. As you all know the parking tickets are not so easy to come by if you have not planned ahead!!!
If interested please respond to this message and I will get in touch.
Thanks for reading
Tony
TonyD996 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[LM24] Le Mans 2016 Tickets For Sale/Swap Thread vincegail 24 Heures du Mans 81 15 Jun 2016 21:37
[LM24] Le Mans Tickets - Wanted - For Sale - Information - Post Here! kickstartthedog 24 Heures du Mans 56 11 Jun 2006 12:47
[LM24] Le Mans Tickets, including tickets available at face value (merged threads) neiltbag 24 Heures du Mans 42 31 May 2004 08:32
GP of Denver tickets on sale! Emfa ChampCar World Series 1 2 Nov 2001 20:24


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 15:45.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.