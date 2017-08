zefarelly Veteran



CSCC Brands Hatch GP 10th September I know it clashes with the garden party in Chi, but Is anyone doing the CSCC App K race at Brands?



The opportunity to do an hour on the GP circuit for sensible money was tempting enough even for me!



