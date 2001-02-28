Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 00:26 (Ref:3727440)   #1
fieldodreams79
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 7,355
40th Anniversary of The Classic Motorsports Mitty - Road Atlanta


Hurley Haywood will be the Grand Marshall and Porsche will be the featured marque in the 40th Mitty at Road Atlanta.

Starting this Friday April 24th with practice for all groups, there is going to be a wide variety of machines from late 50s and early 60s production cars to prototype sportscars and Formula cars from many decades to late-ish model stockcars to just about every Porsche you can think of.

Events Page

Schedule

Entry List

After skimming the entry early today, I'm most interested in checking out this rare machine, seemingly driven by the dude that put it together back in 81.

1981 Furey Mk II, campaigned by Dan Furey

Hope to have a fellow 10ther take some of his usual fabulous photos to share. Hope the weather favors us this year....
__________________
"Knowing that it's in you and you never let it out,
Is worse than blowing any engine or any wreck you'll ever have."
- Mike Cooley
