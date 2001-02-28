40th Anniversary of The Classic Motorsports Mitty - Road Atlanta

Hurley Haywood will be the Grand Marshall and Porsche will be the featured marque in the 40th Mitty at Road Atlanta.
Starting this Friday April 24th with practice for all groups, there is going to be a wide variety of machines from late 50s and early 60s production cars to prototype sportscars and Formula cars from many decades to late-ish model stockcars to just about every Porsche you can think of.
After skimming the entry early today, I'm most interested in checking out this rare machine, seemingly driven by the dude that put it together back in 81.
1981 Furey Mk II, campaigned by Dan Furey
Hope to have a fellow 10ther take some of his usual fabulous photos to share. Hope the weather favors us this year....