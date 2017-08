chernaudi Veteran



Join Date: Dec 2006 Mansfield, Ohio Posts: 7,232

From when NASCAR tried to make their own road racing series Grand Am wasn't the first time NASCAR got involved in road racing. They tried to make what was called the Left/Right (LR) series in the mid-1980s with purpose built road racing cars due to a lack of ovals on their national touring series schecule west of the Mississippi River in the 1980s and before the big boom happened.



The series, however, went no where:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOUjaWYRR0g Grand Am wasn't the first time NASCAR got involved in road racing. They tried to make what was called the Left/Right (LR) series in the mid-1980s with purpose built road racing cars due to a lack of ovals on their national touring series schecule west of the Mississippi River in the 1980s and before the big boom happened.The series, however, went no where: