Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page [WEC Race] WEC 6 HOURS SPA FRANCORCHAMPS
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


View Poll Results: Who will win the 6hr Spa overall?
Toyota #7 1 20.00%
Toyota #8 1 20.00%
Toyota #9 0 0%
Porsche #1 2 40.00%
Porsche #2 1 20.00%
Other (please specificy) 0 0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 16:44 (Ref:3731022)   #1
TF110
Veteran
 
TF110's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Posts: 12,197
TF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
WEC 6 HOURS SPA FRANCORCHAMPS
Since no one opened a race thread, I figured I would start one where we can talk about this weekend's race!


OFFICIAL RACE Poster


SPA TRACK MAP


Timetable for the weekend


Official Webpage

Session/Timing results

Spotter Guide (PDF)

TENTENTHS FRC competition
Last edited by TF110; Today at 16:59.
TF110 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 16:49 (Ref:3731024)   #2
J Jay
Veteran
 
J Jay's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2013
United Kingdom
Manchester
Posts: 4,110
J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!
Beaten by five minutes. Curses!

Can a mod delete my thread please, seeing as TF110's was here first.
J Jay is online now  
__________________
It's not the height of the line that matters - it's the area underneath it.
Quote
Old Today, 16:51 (Ref:3731025)   #3
TF110
Veteran
 
TF110's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Posts: 12,197
TF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by J Jay View Post
Beaten by five minutes. Curses!

Can a mod delete my thread please, seeing as TF110's was here first.
You have more links, maybe they can merge them? We had like ideas
TF110 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 16:52 (Ref:3731026)   #4
Simmi
Veteran
 
Simmi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United Kingdom
Posts: 7,289
Simmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
Anyone found a good comparison photo between the Toyota aero packages?
Simmi is online now  
__________________
For when your year runs from June to June - '11/'12/'13/'14/'15/'16
Quote
Old Today, 16:55 (Ref:3731027)   #5
J Jay
Veteran
 
J Jay's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2013
United Kingdom
Manchester
Posts: 4,110
J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!J Jay is going for a new lap record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by TF110 View Post
You have more links, maybe they can merge them? We had like ideas
Good shout, either way we had the same idea at the same time. Great minds, etc.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Simmi View Post
Anyone found a good comparison photo between the Toyota aero packages?
Curiously, there are two spotter guides on the race website, one with the TS050s all with LM aero and one with the #7 & #8 on sprint spec.
J Jay is online now  
__________________
It's not the height of the line that matters - it's the area underneath it.
Quote
Old Today, 17:00 (Ref:3731030)   #6
TF110
Veteran
 
TF110's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Posts: 12,197
TF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by J Jay View Post
Good shout, either way we had the same idea at the same time. Great minds, etc.



Curiously, there are two spotter guides on the race website, one with the TS050s all with LM aero and one with the #7 & #8 on sprint spec.
I stole some of your thread information, hope you don't mind!
TF110 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 17:12 (Ref:3731031)   #7
TF110
Veteran
 
TF110's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Posts: 12,197
TF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
SC365's Thursday report saying Auto Motor und Sport has a report on a question of Toyota's diffuser legality with a challenge lodged by Porsche.
TF110 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 17:50 (Ref:3731039)   #8
MaskedRacer
Veteran
 
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 782
MaskedRacer should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridMaskedRacer should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
GTLM class pace is gaining from year to year significantly too. The pole might be into the 2 min 15's which was mid to pack of LMP2 a couple years back I think. The GT3 cars for the 24 hour's of Spa might get to that too.
MaskedRacer is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 17:57 (Ref:3731042)   #9
kvenom
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 817
kvenom should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridkvenom should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by TF110 View Post
SC365's Thursday report saying Auto Motor und Sport has a report on a question of Toyota's diffuser legality with a challenge lodged by Porsche.
So is this WheelArchExtension-Gate MkII or FlexiWing-Gate MkII?
kvenom is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 18:00 (Ref:3731045)   #10
TF110
Veteran
 
TF110's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Posts: 12,197
TF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by kvenom View Post
So is this WheelArchExtension-Gate MkII or FlexiWing-Gate MkII?
Not sure if there's anything to it. Reading the AMS article, Toyota says they're car is fully homologated by the ACO/FIA from top to bottom. I don't know how you can cheat the diffuser area when that's a pretty standard part for both cars. But if you read through the article, they suggest it might have something to do with a blown diffuser (which was abolished).

Anyway, going through the timing from the second session, it looks like the Porsche and Toyota are pretty close. But then you look at the fastest laps set by them and Porsche did their 1:56 on a 1 lap run; out lap, hot lap (1:56.874), box. Toyota did their 1:56 on a 5 lap run; out lap, hot lap (1:56.369), slow lap, hot lap, hot lap, hot lap, box.
TF110 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
WEC round 8: Six Hours of Bahrain---WEC season finale. chernaudi Sportscar & GT Racing 212 23 Nov 2015 21:17
[WEC Race] WEC 2013 Round 2: Spa-Francorchamps carsten66 Sportscar & GT Racing 546 21 May 2013 13:57
WEC 2013 Spa Francorchamps lemansfan Motorsport Art & Photography 1 6 May 2013 15:31
Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps PaulSands Motorsport Art & Photography 3 3 Sep 2003 10:27
FIA 6 hours of Spa Francorchamps Peter Mallett Trackside 2 17 Jul 2000 13:47


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 18:45.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.