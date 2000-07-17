|
View Poll Results: Who will win the 6hr Spa overall?
Toyota #7
Toyota #8
Toyota #9
Porsche #1
Porsche #2
Other (please specificy)
Today, 16:44 (Ref:3731022)
#1
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 12,197
WEC 6 HOURS SPA FRANCORCHAMPS
Since no one opened a race thread, I figured I would start one where we can talk about this weekend's race!
OFFICIAL RACE Poster
SPA TRACK MAP
Timetable for the weekend
Official Webpage
Session/Timing results
Spotter Guide
(PDF)
TENTENTHS FRC competition
Last edited by TF110; Today at 16:59.
Today, 16:51 (Ref:3731025)
#3
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 12,197
Quote:
Originally Posted by J Jay
Beaten by five minutes. Curses!
Can a mod delete my thread please, seeing as TF110's was here first.
You have more links, maybe they can merge them? We had like ideas
Today, 16:55 (Ref:3731027)
#5
Veteran
Join Date: Jun 2013
Manchester
Posts: 4,110
Quote:
Originally Posted by TF110
You have more links, maybe they can merge them? We had like ideas
Good shout, either way we had the same idea at the same time. Great minds, etc.
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Simmi
Anyone found a good comparison photo between the Toyota aero packages?
Curiously, there are two spotter guides on the race website, one with the TS050s all with LM aero and one with the #7 & #8 on sprint spec.
Today, 17:00 (Ref:3731030)
#6
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 12,197
Quote:
Originally Posted by J Jay
Good shout, either way we had the same idea at the same time. Great minds, etc.
Curiously, there are two spotter guides on the race website, one with the TS050s all with LM aero and one with the #7 & #8 on sprint spec.
I stole some of your thread information, hope you don't mind!
Today, 17:12 (Ref:3731031)
#7
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 12,197
SC365's
Thursday report saying Auto Motor und Sport
has a report on a question of Toyota's diffuser legality with a challenge lodged by Porsche.
Today, 17:50 (Ref:3731039)
#8
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 782
GTLM class pace is gaining from year to year significantly too. The pole might be into the 2 min 15's which was mid to pack of LMP2 a couple years back I think. The GT3 cars for the 24 hour's of Spa might get to that too.
Today, 17:57 (Ref:3731042)
#9
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 817
Quote:
Originally Posted by TF110
SC365's
Thursday report saying Auto Motor und Sport
has a report on a question of Toyota's diffuser legality with a challenge lodged by Porsche.
So is this WheelArchExtension-Gate MkII or FlexiWing-Gate MkII?
Today, 18:00 (Ref:3731045)
#10
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 12,197
Quote:
Originally Posted by kvenom
So is this WheelArchExtension-Gate MkII or FlexiWing-Gate MkII?
Not sure if there's anything to it. Reading the AMS article, Toyota says they're car is fully homologated by the ACO/FIA from top to bottom. I don't know how you can cheat the diffuser area when that's a pretty standard part for both cars. But if you read through the article, they suggest it might have something to do with a blown diffuser (which was abolished).
Anyway, going through the timing from the second session, it looks like the Porsche and Toyota are pretty close. But then you look at the fastest laps set by them and Porsche did their 1:56 on a 1 lap run; out lap, hot lap (1:56.874), box. Toyota did their 1:56 on a 5 lap run; out lap, hot lap (1:56.369), slow lap, hot lap, hot lap, hot lap, box.
