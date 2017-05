AndreasDavour Racer

Honda, Get the F out! I just saw the latest F1 race, and I'm so disgusted. What the hell are they doing? How many years have Honda/McLaren failed now?



This is NOT OK! How hard can it be? Cry in TV, bow and commit seppuku, but GET OUT if you can not build an engine that work for ONE LAP! Even the totally useless Sauber can finish a race.



McLaren must sue those clowns to the moon and get a proper engine.



