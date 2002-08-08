Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
skycafe
Brian Laban (1948-2016)
Motoring author Brian Laban passed away on December 27, 2016. Amongst the various motoring books, he wrote a comprehensive history of the LeMans 24 Hour Race.

http://www.gomw.co.uk/news/299-brian-laban-1948-2016
