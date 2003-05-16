skells22 Veteran

Join Date: Oct 2009 Posts: 1,823

FIA F2 round 5 Austria 2017 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> next weekend its time for 6 races within a month as 1st of these races take place next weekend at the Red Bull ring and we better factor the weather angle in this as well. next weekend its time for 6 races within a month as 1st of these races take place next weekend at the Red Bull ring and we better factor the weather angle in this as well.