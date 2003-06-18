ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



2017 R7 Canada Results

Congratulations go to Little Hotels with a total of 106 points, and their second win of the season, second was Rolling Chicane racing on 96 points, with SBF Racing making a rare trip to the podium in third with 94pts.



In the overall Little hotels on 625 points, opens up a 28 point lead over new second place sitter Team F1 who have 597pts. Team Foggy Notion slip to third on 585points.



