Old Today, 20:11
ScotsBrutesFan
2017 R7 Canada Results
Congratulations go to Little Hotels with a total of 106 points, and their second win of the season, second was Rolling Chicane racing on 96 points, with SBF Racing making a rare trip to the podium in third with 94pts.

In the overall Little hotels on 625 points, opens up a 28 point lead over new second place sitter Team F1 who have 597pts. Team Foggy Notion slip to third on 585points.

As always the full results can be seen below together with the fantasy drivers table. There has been a substitution accepted ahead of the Baku event already, if you want to make a change remember the team has to still be unique and comply with the rules. The cut off date to have your change in place is alway the start of FP 1, check your local things.
