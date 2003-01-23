Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 20:33
ScotsBrutesFan
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
1/3 of season gone update
Earlier in the season I posted that I due to a change in the way that I was doing recording the scoring this season there were a few other tables being kept just for fun.

Canada took up past the 1/3 distance in the season so here is another update.

In the Qualifying challenge, it's little surprise given the overall standings that Little hotels leads Team F1 with 185pts to 183pts respectively. What is surprising is that Little Hotels hasn't won a qualifying event, where as Team F1 has won 3 of the 7 so far.
Dice Motorsport and Toro Kimber share third on 182 points, Dice has however won 2 qualifications, Toro Kimber hasn't won any yet.

Click image for larger version Name: Qually Challenge.jpg Views: 0 Size: 216.2 KB ID: 49826

The Race Challenge reflects the overall a little bt more with the overall top 3 holding the top three placed here, Little Hotels on 440pts, Team F1 on 414pts and Team Foggy Notion with 406points.

It's worth noting that Little hotels has just achieved their first race score win in Canada, yet third placed Team Foggy Notion have 3 Race score wins.

Click image for larger version Name: Race Challenge.jpg Views: 0 Size: 217.3 KB ID: 49827

You see the fantasy drivers totals after each event, It's obvious that the Ferraris and Mercedes take most of the points, but how are your drivers doing in Qualifying compared to the Race. These tables show how the overall fantasy drivers is made up.

Click image for larger version Name: Fant Driver Qually.jpg Views: 0 Size: 174.8 KB ID: 49828. Click image for larger version Name: Fant Driver Race.jpg Views: 0 Size: 175.0 KB ID: 49829

And finally how has your constructor and power unit provider stacked up against the others using the fantasy points, well here are the Quarry, Race and Event scores for each so far.

Click image for larger version Name: Fant Constructors.jpg Views: 0 Size: 230.3 KB ID: 49830. Click image for larger version Name: Fant Power Units.jpg Views: 0 Size: 191.6 KB ID: 49831


I complete these tables after every round let me now if you want to see them again before the end of the season, maybe the 2/3 point of the season?
