ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Jul 2003 West Lothian Posts: 4,429

1/3 of season gone update <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Earlier in the season I posted that I due to a change in the way that I was doing recording the scoring this season there were a few other tables being kept just for fun.



Canada took up past the 1/3 distance in the season so here is another update.



In the Qualifying challenge, it's little surprise given the overall standings that Little hotels leads Team F1 with 185pts to 183pts respectively. What is surprising is that Little Hotels hasn't won a qualifying event, where as Team F1 has won 3 of the 7 so far.

Dice Motorsport and Toro Kimber share third on 182 points, Dice has however won 2 qualifications, Toro Kimber hasn't won any yet.







The Race Challenge reflects the overall a little bt more with the overall top 3 holding the top three placed here, Little Hotels on 440pts, Team F1 on 414pts and Team Foggy Notion with 406points.



It's worth noting that Little hotels has just achieved their first race score win in Canada, yet third placed Team Foggy Notion have 3 Race score wins.







You see the fantasy drivers totals after each event, It's obvious that the Ferraris and Mercedes take most of the points, but how are your drivers doing in Qualifying compared to the Race. These tables show how the overall fantasy drivers is made up.



.



And finally how has your constructor and power unit provider stacked up against the others using the fantasy points, well here are the Quarry, Race and Event scores for each so far.



.





I complete these tables after every round let me now if you want to see them again before the end of the season, maybe the 2/3 point of the season? Earlier in the season I posted that I due to a change in the way that I was doing recording the scoring this season there were a few other tables being kept just for fun.Canada took up past the 1/3 distance in the season so here is another update.In the Qualifying challenge, it's little surprise given the overall standings that Little hotels leads Team F1 with 185pts to 183pts respectively. What is surprising is that Little Hotels hasn't won a qualifying event, where as Team F1 has won 3 of the 7 so far.Dice Motorsport and Toro Kimber share third on 182 points, Dice has however won 2 qualifications, Toro Kimber hasn't won any yet.The Race Challenge reflects the overall a little bt more with the overall top 3 holding the top three placed here, Little Hotels on 440pts, Team F1 on 414pts and Team Foggy Notion with 406points.It's worth noting that Little hotels has just achieved their first race score win in Canada, yet third placed Team Foggy Notion have 3 Race score wins.You see the fantasy drivers totals after each event, It's obvious that the Ferraris and Mercedes take most of the points, but how are your drivers doing in Qualifying compared to the Race. These tables show how the overall fantasy drivers is made up.And finally how has your constructor and power unit provider stacked up against the others using the fantasy points, well here are the Quarry, Race and Event scores for each so far.I complete these tables after every round let me now if you want to see them again before the end of the season, maybe the 2/3 point of the season?