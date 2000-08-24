fieldodreams79 Veteran



Forza 7

Feel free to discuss the game here. I have specific question(s) below.



Release Date: Oct 3, 2017



I'm not a big gamer but here is some links that I found from quick searching:

https://www.theverge.com/games/2017/...pio-play-story

http://www.usgamer.net/articles/11-0...ything-we-know



I've drug my feet to purchase Forza 6 because of the unwillingness to update to Xbox 1 and the lack of time to game these days. Now that I've finally thought I was ready to purchase 6, 7 is coming out. Should I wait and just get 7? I think I have the patience.



