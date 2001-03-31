Erich Stahler Rookie

Join Date: Oct 2010 Surrey Posts: 24

Wet Tyres? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Question for those of you racing in non FIA classic/historic series on MSA 1a-c tyres, do you have an additional set of wet tyres or do you just use a tyre that is a good compromise in both wet and dry? Question for those of you racing in non FIA classic/historic series on MSA 1a-c tyres, do you have an additional set of wet tyres or do you just use a tyre that is a good compromise in both wet and dry?