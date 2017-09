Erich Stahler Rookie

Join Date: Oct 2010 Surrey Posts: 24

Wet Tyres? Question for those of you racing in non FIA classic/historic series on MSA 1a-c tyres, do you have an additional set of wet tyres or do you just use a tyre that is a good compromise in both wet and dry?