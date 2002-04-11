Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page [WEC Race] 6 Hours of Nurburgring
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 18:56 (Ref:3750768)   #1
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 3,891
Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!
6 Hours of Nurburgring
Official Poster


Circuit Map


Time Table


Official Website

Live Timing

Spotter Guide

Time Table PDF Format

Entry List

TV Details

----------------------

Pre-Race Notes

» The Nürburgring 6 Hours sees the debut of the Porsche 919 high downforce aero kit. Porsche used the low downforce bodywork at Silverstone and Spa to maximise testing time of the kit before Le Mans. With only 2 bodywork variations allowed for 2017, Porsche and Toyota are expected to move to high downforce for the rest of the season.

» Ben Hanley will sub for Alex Lynn in the #26 G-Drive Racing ORECA. Lynn is on Formula E duty for DS Virgin Racing, replacing Jose Maria Lopez, who cannot be released from his Toyota LMP1 commitments. Hanley is currently competing in ELMS for DragonSpeed, who also operate the ELMS based G-Drive car. G-Drive offered the empty seat to Laurens Vanthoor after the Porsche works driver tested the car during the Le Mans test day, but turned it down to focus on his Porsche IMSA work.

» Robert Merhi makes a return to Manor, replacing Jean-Eric Vergne who is racing for Techeetah during the WEC Formula E clash. Merhi competed in Formula 2 earlier this year for Campos Racing.

» Toni Vilander will replace Sam Bird in the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488. Bird is another driver competing in the New York Formula E event. Vilander is a Ferrari regular, racing for Risi Competizione in the IMSA Weather Tech Series. It will be the first WEC race outside of Le Mans for Vilander since 2015.

» IMSA stars Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque join Vaillante Rebellion for the Nürburgring. Derani replaces Nelson Piquet Jr in the #13 car, whilst Albuquerque subs for Bruno Senna in the #31. Piquet and Senna are…you guessed it, racing in the New York ePrix.

» Formula E and WEC have agreed to work together to avoid major clashes in the future. The New York ePrix clashes with the Nurburgring 6 Hours, harming both series. Formula E Championship leader Sebastian Buemi, and fellow Toyota driver Jose Maria Lopez will skip the ePrix to prioritise LMP1 duties. Other drivers have opted to attend the ePrix, leaving G-Drive, Rebellion, Manor and AF Corse looking for replacement drivers.

» The #26 G-Drive ORECA will serve a three-minute stop and go penalty at the Nürburgring. The penalty was issued after the Le Mans 24 hours after Roman Rusinov made contact with the #88 Proton Porsche in the opening laps of the race. A further suspended three-minute stop and go hangs over the car for the following three rounds should the car be involved in any more incidents.

» The FIA has clarified the medical light issue highlighted by Lopez crash at Silverstone. New for 2017, the medical light is in the windscreen and activates on a high g-force impact. Lopez brought his car back to the pits despite the light being active. Drivers now must be examined by medical services. The race director may allow the driver to recover the car to the pits, but only with permission from the FIA Medical Delegate.

» The first round of automatic BoP has given Aston Martin a weight break and power increase, whilst the Ford gets heavier. The Vantage GTE receives a 20 kg weight reduction and a 0.1 mm larger restrictor. The Ford GT gains 20 kg. The algorithm does not take into account Le Mans.

------------------------------------

Comments on the quality of the pre-race notes appreciated. I think most know what I'm up to by now.
Last edited by Akrapovic; Today at 19:03.
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 19:12 (Ref:3750771)   #2
skycafe
Race Official
Veteran
 
skycafe's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
United States
Water on three sides
Posts: 3,187
skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!
Excellent intro Akrapovic!
skycafe is online now  
__________________
You live and learn. At any rate, you live.
Douglas Adams
Quote
Old Today, 19:14 (Ref:3750772)   #3
chernaudi
Veteran
 
chernaudi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2006
United States
Mansfield, Ohio
Posts: 7,026
chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!
Weather actually looks good for this weekend. Is today a set up day or is that tomorrow? Because if today was a day that teams were expected to be at the track, you'd expect that photos would've leaked by now.

Especially the new Porsche. Only photo we have of the post LM version is a grainy photo taken at a private test.
chernaudi is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 19:48 (Ref:3750779)   #4
Aysedasi
Ten-Tenths Hall of Fame
20KPINAL
 
Aysedasi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
England
Lymington, New Forest, England
Posts: 29,199
Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!
Great job - thanks Akrapovic!
Aysedasi is online now  
__________________
341
Quote
Old Today, 20:33 (Ref:3750793)   #5
Adam43
Race Official
20KPINAL
 
Adam43's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
European Union
The Road to Rouen
Posts: 30,714
Adam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameAdam43 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
Cheers
Adam43 is offline  
__________________
Having an Alonso type of year.
Quote
Old Today, 20:37 (Ref:3750796)   #6
TF110
Veteran
 
TF110's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United States
Posts: 12,533
TF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridTF110 should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Thanks for opening this. I hope for a good fight up front. I wanna see if Lopez is on it like he was at Le Mans. He impressed and was faster than Lapierre.
TF110 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Nurburgring 24 hours pit garages paulzinho Sportscar & GT Racing 6 4 Jul 2004 15:32
The Viper was shafted in 24 hours of the Nurburgring ViperACR Sportscar & GT Racing 7 10 Jun 2003 00:34
Nurburgring 24 Hours BSchneiderFan WTCC & European Touring Car Series 51 17 Mar 2003 20:20
24 hours of Nurburgring E46 Sportscar & GT Racing 16 22 Jan 2003 21:33
Spa & Nurburgring 24 Hours classes? Lee Janotta WTCC & European Touring Car Series 12 11 Apr 2002 08:42


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 20:40.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.