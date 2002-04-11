Akrapovic Veteran



Circuit Map





Time Table





Official Website



Live Timing



Spotter Guide



Time Table PDF Format



Entry List



TV Details



Pre-Race Notes



» The Nürburgring 6 Hours sees the debut of the Porsche 919 high downforce aero kit. Porsche used the low downforce bodywork at Silverstone and Spa to maximise testing time of the kit before Le Mans. With only 2 bodywork variations allowed for 2017, Porsche and Toyota are expected to move to high downforce for the rest of the season.



» Ben Hanley will sub for Alex Lynn in the #26 G-Drive Racing ORECA. Lynn is on Formula E duty for DS Virgin Racing, replacing Jose Maria Lopez, who cannot be released from his Toyota LMP1 commitments. Hanley is currently competing in ELMS for DragonSpeed, who also operate the ELMS based G-Drive car. G-Drive offered the empty seat to Laurens Vanthoor after the Porsche works driver tested the car during the Le Mans test day, but turned it down to focus on his Porsche IMSA work.



» Robert Merhi makes a return to Manor, replacing Jean-Eric Vergne who is racing for Techeetah during the WEC Formula E clash. Merhi competed in Formula 2 earlier this year for Campos Racing.



» Toni Vilander will replace Sam Bird in the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488. Bird is another driver competing in the New York Formula E event. Vilander is a Ferrari regular, racing for Risi Competizione in the IMSA Weather Tech Series. It will be the first WEC race outside of Le Mans for Vilander since 2015.



» IMSA stars Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque join Vaillante Rebellion for the Nürburgring. Derani replaces Nelson Piquet Jr in the #13 car, whilst Albuquerque subs for Bruno Senna in the #31. Piquet and Senna are…you guessed it, racing in the New York ePrix.



» Formula E and WEC have agreed to work together to avoid major clashes in the future. The New York ePrix clashes with the Nurburgring 6 Hours, harming both series. Formula E Championship leader Sebastian Buemi, and fellow Toyota driver Jose Maria Lopez will skip the ePrix to prioritise LMP1 duties. Other drivers have opted to attend the ePrix, leaving G-Drive, Rebellion, Manor and AF Corse looking for replacement drivers.



» The #26 G-Drive ORECA will serve a three-minute stop and go penalty at the Nürburgring. The penalty was issued after the Le Mans 24 hours after Roman Rusinov made contact with the #88 Proton Porsche in the opening laps of the race. A further suspended three-minute stop and go hangs over the car for the following three rounds should the car be involved in any more incidents.



» The FIA has clarified the medical light issue highlighted by Lopez crash at Silverstone. New for 2017, the medical light is in the windscreen and activates on a high g-force impact. Lopez brought his car back to the pits despite the light being active. Drivers now must be examined by medical services. The race director may allow the driver to recover the car to the pits, but only with permission from the FIA Medical Delegate.



» The first round of automatic BoP has given Aston Martin a weight break and power increase, whilst the Ford gets heavier. The Vantage GTE receives a 20 kg weight reduction and a 0.1 mm larger restrictor. The Ford GT gains 20 kg. The algorithm does not take into account Le Mans.



