Mark0994
2018 TCR UK
http://tcr-series.com/index.php/news...ing-for-the-uk
TCR UK is a go
Quote
850Estate
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mark0994 View Post
Be interested to see how this works. If they position it as somewhere between VW Racing Cup and BTCC then they could be onto a decent winner, but that would put them in direct competition with things like the Clio Cup, which already benefits from being on the TOCA package and all the things that come with that.

Would be good to see some of the talented guys without the massive BTCC budgets get a chance in it though, especially if it gets a decent media package, and comes with some other good Championships.

I shall watch with interest.
S griffin
Can it succeed where SCV8 and T1 failed? Personally it would be a good feeder to the BTCC, like a National Saloon Championship
__________________
Biscuits In A Red Bull
It is going to be run by the BRSCC. Personally I think it would be a fine addition to the BGT/F3 package but the Minis and VWs are already there. I don't see how else it will get the attention it would want and need to succeed. BRDC F4 eventually had to hook up with BGT...
__________________
NaBUru38
TCR won't replace VW Fun Cup.

For starter, TCR is front-wheel drive and the Fun Cup is rear-wheel drive. Also the power-to-weight ratio is very different.
__________________
Matt
Neither of those things have any bearing on whether something will replace the other.

STCC in 2016 was Mid-engine, RWD, lightweight silhouette cars.

STCC in 2017 is TCR-spec.
Rob877
Hmmmm, not really sure on this one. I like the TCR concept, but I'm undecided on whether or not it's the right time to be introduced in to the UK motorsport marketplace. It's not going to rival BTCC without a lot of investment and ground work being done. There are already a number if feeder series to BTCC that do a good job at a lower cost, with the jump from Clios or Minis up to BTCC seeming to be relatively easy provided you're a decent driver. We have a pretty good thing going here in the UK (IMO, of course), I would really hate to see it spoiled.
redshoes
Quote:
Originally Posted by NaBUru38 View Post
TCR won't replace VW Fun Cup.

For starter, TCR is front-wheel drive and the Fun Cup is rear-wheel drive. Also the power-to-weight ratio is very different.
I don't think anyone has mentioned VW Fun Cup. You may have seen mention of VW Racing Cup, which is a completely different thing.

Fun Cup is a multi-driver enduro series using space-frame Beetle lookalikes.
Racing cup is a UK series using Golfs, Scirrocos, etc - www.vwracingcup.co.uk

I'm expecting TCR UK to be pitched around the level of of the VW Racing Cup. I've seen many comments elsewhere from people saying it won't rival BTCC in terms of TV coverage and support - I don't think it's in any way attempting to be a BTCC replacement
touring fan01
Quote:
Originally Posted by Rob877 View Post
Hmmmm, not really sure on this one. I like the TCR concept, but I'm undecided on whether or not it's the right time to be introduced in to the UK motorsport marketplace. It's not going to rival BTCC without a lot of investment and ground work being done. There are already a number if feeder series to BTCC that do a good job at a lower cost, with the jump from Clios or Minis up to BTCC seeming to be relatively easy provided you're a decent driver. We have a pretty good thing going here in the UK (IMO, of course), I would really hate to see it spoiled.
I agree and all it will do is harm series like Mini, VW, Clio cup etc.
it's not needed in this country
MissClarrpz
Quote:
Originally Posted by redshoes View Post
I don't think it's in any way attempting to be a BTCC replacement
For the time being
FIRE
Not convinced there's need for this series but have to admit looking forward to see how this develops.

Quote:
Originally Posted by S griffin View Post
Can it succeed where SCV8 and T1 failed? Personally it would be a good feeder to the BTCC, like a National Saloon Championship
In contrast to these series TCR cars exist already.
Less risky to invest in TCR because you can race the cars elsewhere.
Rob877
Quote:
Originally Posted by MissClarrpz View Post
For the time being
For what it's worth, I think that would be an absolute disaster. The last thing British motorsport needs is a power struggle at the top. We need to have a definitive ladder where everyone works together, there just isn't enough money to go messing around try to shoehorn a load of series in to one country. Sometimes, less is more.
