2018 TCR UK

Hmmmm, not really sure on this one. I like the TCR concept, but I'm undecided on whether or not it's the right time to be introduced in to the UK motorsport marketplace. It's not going to rival BTCC without a lot of investment and ground work being done. There are already a number if feeder series to BTCC that do a good job at a lower cost, with the jump from Clios or Minis up to BTCC seeming to be relatively easy provided you're a decent driver. We have a pretty good thing going here in the UK (IMO, of course), I would really hate to see it spoiled.