Bcarr6 Veteran

Join Date: Nov 2015 Posts: 960

California 8H 2017 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Please delete if a repeat, but couldn't find anything



With only a matter of weeks left to the California 8H at Mazda Laguna Seca Raceway, I thought it'd be good to start a discussion on the race.



I'm curious as to how this event will feel, most modern Racing we see at Laguna Seca is based roughly around the sprint format, so it'll be interesting to see how the race goes, and how the multi class race format works on the circuit. I envision is being most like a round of the B12hr, as classes are the same with even a few Marc cars to boot.



Below is my accumulated entry list from various announcements, the latest being a pair of Acuras. This is only the confirmed cars, looks like we can expect K Pax, Magnus and a bunch of other PWC teams to announce efforts soon. I hope we may also see the odd IMSA GTD team too, but with the Cota 24hrs too I figure that is less likely.



S365 puts grid size estimates in the mid 30s





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Please delete if a repeat, but couldn't find anythingWith only a matter of weeks left to the California 8H at Mazda Laguna Seca Raceway, I thought it'd be good to start a discussion on the race.I'm curious as to how this event will feel, most modern Racing we see at Laguna Seca is based roughly around the sprint format, so it'll be interesting to see how the race goes, and how the multi class race format works on the circuit. I envision is being most like a round of the B12hr, as classes are the same with even a few Marc cars to boot.Below is my accumulated entry list from various announcements, the latest being a pair of Acuras. This is only the confirmed cars, looks like we can expect K Pax, Magnus and a bunch of other PWC teams to announce efforts soon. I hope we may also see the odd IMSA GTD team too, but with the Cota 24hrs too I figure that is less likely.S365 puts grid size estimates in the mid 30sSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk