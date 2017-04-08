Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Chinese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Results

A close-fought thing this time. I take the win in China, with smellysocks right on my gearbox.



At the top of the championship, stripedcat takes over.



Thanks for taking part and I'm looking forward to your entries for Bahrain. You can put them in here:



Here were your entries for China:



Chinese Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton

2. Vettel

3. Verstappen

4. Ricciardo

5. Räikkönen

6. Bottas

7. Sainz

8. Magnussen

9. Pérez

10. Ocon



Qualifying

1. Hamilton

2. Vettel

3. Bottas



Fastest lap: Hamilton

Fastest pitstop: Williams

Weather: Wet and dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen

Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen

Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull

Rate the Grand Prix: 7



Chinese Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Born Racer 109

2. smellysocks 108

3. Notso Swift 99

4. stripedcat 98

5. wolfhound 93

6. F1Guy 92

7. Greem 91

= Born Racer Fan 91

9. karting 89

= Grandpa_Rob 89

11. Inigo Montoya 83

12. steve_r 82



Championship Standings after Round 2 of 20

1. stripedcat 203

2. Notso Swift 199

3. smellysocks 196

4. Born Racer 194

5. karting 190

6. wolfhound 188

7. Born Racer Fan 184

8. steve_r 181

= F1Guy 181

10. Greem 179

11. Grandpa_Rob 159

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

