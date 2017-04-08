A close-fought thing this time. I take the win in China, with smellysocks right on my gearbox.
At the top of the championship, stripedcat takes over.
Thanks for taking part
and I'm looking forward to your entries for Bahrain. You can put them in here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...32#post3725432
Here were your entries for China: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...97#post3724497
Chinese Grand Prix Results
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Verstappen
4. Ricciardo
5. Räikkönen
6. Bottas
7. Sainz
8. Magnussen
9. Pérez
10. Ocon
Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Bottas
Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Williams
Weather: Wet and dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull
Rate the Grand Prix: 7
Chinese Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. Born Racer 109
2. smellysocks 108
3. Notso Swift 99
4. stripedcat 98
5. wolfhound 93
6. F1Guy 92
7. Greem 91
= Born Racer Fan 91
9. karting 89
= Grandpa_Rob 89
11. Inigo Montoya 83
12. steve_r 82
Championship Standings after Round 2 of 20
1. stripedcat 203
2. Notso Swift 199
3. smellysocks 196
4. Born Racer 194
5. karting 190
6. wolfhound 188
7. Born Racer Fan 184
8. steve_r 181
= F1Guy 181
10. Greem 179
11. Grandpa_Rob 159
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Oldtony 70