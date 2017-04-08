Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] Chinese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:09 (Ref:3725433)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 6,894
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Chinese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Results
A close-fought thing this time. I take the win in China, with smellysocks right on my gearbox.

At the top of the championship, stripedcat takes over.

Thanks for taking part and I'm looking forward to your entries for Bahrain. You can put them in here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...32#post3725432

Here were your entries for China: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...97#post3724497

Chinese Grand Prix Results
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Verstappen
4. Ricciardo
5. Räikkönen
6. Bottas
7. Sainz
8. Magnussen
9. Pérez
10. Ocon

Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Bottas

Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Williams
Weather: Wet and dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull
Rate the Grand Prix: 7

Chinese Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. Born Racer 109
2. smellysocks 108
3. Notso Swift 99
4. stripedcat 98
5. wolfhound 93
6. F1Guy 92
7. Greem 91
= Born Racer Fan 91
9. karting 89
= Grandpa_Rob 89
11. Inigo Montoya 83
12. steve_r 82

Championship Standings after Round 2 of 20
1. stripedcat 203
2. Notso Swift 199
3. smellysocks 196
4. Born Racer 194
5. karting 190
6. wolfhound 188
7. Born Racer Fan 184
8. steve_r 181
= F1Guy 181
10. Greem 179
11. Grandpa_Rob 159
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Oldtony 70
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] Chinese Grand Prix 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Grand Prix Weekend Thread Born Racer Formula One 79 Yesterday 19:38
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 20 Yesterday 17:12
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 14 Yesterday 16:32
[Official] Chinese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 12 8 Apr 2017 03:03


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 08:45.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.