matherto Rookie

Join Date: Apr 2009 St. Helens Posts: 41

Media platform akin to WWE Network/Netflix/Amazon/etc? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Correct me if I'm wrong but the FIA/Bernie/F1 Group/whoever the new American guys are own the commercial/media rights to every race past, present and future.



These rights are then auctioned off to the highest bidder in each country to air them live or as highlights. In the UK obviously Sky have their own F1 channel and Channel 4 get some live races and then highlights for all of them.



Sky also have seemingly unlimited access to the vault of past races and air them periodically under the 'Classic F1' banner. The BBC used to have full old races available on iPlayer if I remember correctly when they had the rights a few years back.



The problem with Sky though is that they don't give you a choice of what old race you get to watch and very often they air the same one over and over again. It's also pretty infrequent when the classic races are broadcast and very often never unless there's a race that weekend.



It got me thinking about it when I was looking at watching some old races on the web. There's a fair few full races on Youtube in English but the FIA/rights holders seem to have a good handle on shutting them down fairly quickly. You can find Japanese or German commentary full races quite easily but obviously they're not ideal if you don't speak the language fluently.



Dailymotion and other lesser known streaming sites have them in parts usually but it's quite hard if you want to watch a full season over the course of a few days unless you've got the originals recorded and stored somewhere.



Then it got me thinking about the WWE Network. I'd wager there aren't many on here that are 'wrestling' fans but I grew up as a kid in the 90's so wrestling was pretty big back then. Having access to entire year's worth of their episodic shows back all the way to 1993 (RAW), 1999 (Smackdown) and also all the older PPV's plus their rival brands from the time because they own the rights and all for only £9.99 a month is a fantastic deal when you consider it. It's also full of original content added weekly too. I'm not a wrestling fan (beyond watching Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble each year) any longer but I pay the fee so I can watch the stuff I used to love as a kid in full and relive it now.



Without trying to sound like I'm doing an advert for WWE, why couldn't the rights holders for F1 do the same thing with all their old races? Sky after all show WWE live on a Monday and Tuesday and have highlights packages for that during the week so even though they have the rights to show live F1 events, surely the classic races would be available to be put into an app/network service for all of us historical F1 fans?



I know F1 are a bit behind the times when it comes to modern media and the new American owners are supposedly going to look into increasing the exposure it gets outside the race broadcasts so maybe this is something they could do?



I'd happily pay £9.99 a month for the chance to watch full race weekends from years gone by. I'm currently trying to get through the 1994 season as best I can and it'd be so much easier on one central platform.



They could then add in similar things to Ted's notebook and all the driver interviews pre and post race and do extra things to increase knowledge and viewership. Original content in F1 would be a gold mine surely? Correct me if I'm wrong but the FIA/Bernie/F1 Group/whoever the new American guys are own the commercial/media rights to every race past, present and future.These rights are then auctioned off to the highest bidder in each country to air them live or as highlights. In the UK obviously Sky have their own F1 channel and Channel 4 get some live races and then highlights for all of them.Sky also have seemingly unlimited access to the vault of past races and air them periodically under the 'Classic F1' banner. The BBC used to have full old races available on iPlayer if I remember correctly when they had the rights a few years back.The problem with Sky though is that they don't give you a choice of what old race you get to watch and very often they air the same one over and over again. It's also pretty infrequent when the classic races are broadcast and very often never unless there's a race that weekend.It got me thinking about it when I was looking at watching some old races on the web. There's a fair few full races on Youtube in English but the FIA/rights holders seem to have a good handle on shutting them down fairly quickly. You can find Japanese or German commentary full races quite easily but obviously they're not ideal if you don't speak the language fluently.Dailymotion and other lesser known streaming sites have them in parts usually but it's quite hard if you want to watch a full season over the course of a few days unless you've got the originals recorded and stored somewhere.Then it got me thinking about the WWE Network. I'd wager there aren't many on here that are 'wrestling' fans but I grew up as a kid in the 90's so wrestling was pretty big back then. Having access to entire year's worth of their episodic shows back all the way to 1993 (RAW), 1999 (Smackdown) and also all the older PPV's plus their rival brands from the time because they own the rights and all for only £9.99 a month is a fantastic deal when you consider it. It's also full of original content added weekly too. I'm not a wrestling fan (beyond watching Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble each year) any longer but I pay the fee so I can watch the stuff I used to love as a kid in full and relive it now.Without trying to sound like I'm doing an advert for WWE, why couldn't the rights holders for F1 do the same thing with all their old races? Sky after all show WWE live on a Monday and Tuesday and have highlights packages for that during the week so even though they have the rights to show live F1 events, surely the classic races would be available to be put into an app/network service for all of us historical F1 fans?I know F1 are a bit behind the times when it comes to modern media and the new American owners are supposedly going to look into increasing the exposure it gets outside the race broadcasts so maybe this is something they could do?I'd happily pay £9.99 a month for the chance to watch full race weekends from years gone by. I'm currently trying to get through the 1994 season as best I can and it'd be so much easier on one central platform.They could then add in similar things to Ted's notebook and all the driver interviews pre and post race and do extra things to increase knowledge and viewership. Original content in F1 would be a gold mine surely?