[VASC17R25R26] Coates Hire Newcastle 500:24-26 Nov And this is it.

The final races of the series.

A brand new street circuit.

Somewhere nobody has raced before.

No data.

No simulation.

No muscle memory.



First drive will be Friday.



26 cars.



One race track.



5 driver's championship contenders. 2 team championship contenders.



26 pilots trying for the first win at the new track.



Will the Holden mafia and the Ford collectives hold ranks and help the titleists?



And who knows what might happen.....



