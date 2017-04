Fred Bromley Racer



Donington BTCC Thanks to all the Marshals at the BTCC meeting at Donington this weekend for all the hard work in tidying up all the incidents and for putting up with the late finish, caused by the long delay in the Formula Ford race.

All of the officials in race control appreciate all you did, in disgusting weather, to make sure all the competitors got their races.

