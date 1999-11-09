Track day venues for non road registered cars?

I am in the process of rebuilding a mid 60`s Mallock U2 racing car and i primarily want to use it for track day type events. The car has cycle wing type mud guards so the wheels are covered and it will be fitted with a period type Ford push rod engine on twin Weber 40`s. Obviously this is not a road registered vehicle and has no lights on it bar a rearward facing red and brake lights so the car would be trailered to meetings. I am not particularly interested in doing proper race tracks as i just want to have a bit of non damaging fun with it. Can anyone tell me if any of the airfield type circuits run days that a non road legal car would be welcome? I have spoken to Blyton and cars must be road legal.............