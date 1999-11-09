Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Road Car Forums > Track Day Forum
Reload this Page Track day venues for non road registered cars?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Track Day Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 16:28 (Ref:3771540)   #1
kartman24
Rookie
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Posts: 28
kartman24 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Track day venues for non road registered cars?
I am in the process of rebuilding a mid 60`s Mallock U2 racing car and i primarily want to use it for track day type events. The car has cycle wing type mud guards so the wheels are covered and it will be fitted with a period type Ford push rod engine on twin Weber 40`s. Obviously this is not a road registered vehicle and has no lights on it bar a rearward facing red and brake lights so the car would be trailered to meetings. I am not particularly interested in doing proper race tracks as i just want to have a bit of non damaging fun with it. Can anyone tell me if any of the airfield type circuits run days that a non road legal car would be welcome? I have spoken to Blyton and cars must be road legal.............
kartman24 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Track Day Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Track Day Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Airfield Track Day Venues JonDavis Track Day Forum 1 7 Sep 2004 18:30
club racers getting VAT registered simon drabble Racers Forum 6 11 Jun 2003 20:31
number of registered members smarty Announcements and Feedback 7 9 Nov 1999 06:15


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 17:53.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.