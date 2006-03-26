Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Historic Racing Today
Reload this Page Church Corner Thruxton
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:58 (Ref:3700578)   #1
bauble
Veteran
 
bauble's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,798
bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!bauble is going for a new world record!
Church Corner Thruxton
Thruxton faithful to enjoy benefits of new-look Church

Work is progressing apace to enhance Church Corner at Thruxton, with what is widely regarded as one of the most demanding challenges in British motor sport set to be made safer than ever without sacrificing any of its unique appeal.
*
Following three accidents at Church during Thruxtons BTCC meeting in 2014  resulting in no injuries  investigations were instigated into means of improving the safety of the legendary corner.
*
After consulting with the various licensing authorities and the circuits landlord, planning permission was quickly sought  although environmental considerations meant approval was not gained until August 2016, with work beginning two months later as the initial phase of a two-stage process. This entails filling in an area of ground where there is a significant dip, which will result in the run-off being raised by 2.5 degrees.
*
Thruxtons traditional pre-season February test has been moved to 20/21 April this year  a TOCA exclusive on 20 April, with the track opened up to general running for half-a-day on 21 April  to allow for an extra two months work to be carried out on the Church improvements. Phase two  which remains subject to additional planning permission  is scheduled for the 2017/18 off-season, to extend the run-off by a further 20 metres beyond the current Armco line.
*
It is a massive undertaking and a work in progress, but that progress is now coming thick-and fast and we are confident that all necessary approvals for the second phase will be granted, reveals Thruxton Group Managing Director Bill Coombs.
*
We made it very clear when initial discussions took place that nobody had any desire to alter the corner or dilute the challenge of Church, but at the same time, it was evident that we needed to do some work on the run-off area and barriers at the critical point where those three drivers went off.
*
I must stress that all three were unusual accidents in that it is not somewhere that competitors frequently leave the track, and there has never been any issue with the licensing authorities regarding Church  the changes are entirely voluntary and we have liaised closely with the FIA, MSA, MCRCB and ACU throughout.
*
It is a huge project, but the bottom line is that once the work is complete, Church will still be the same corner and the same phenomenal experience for both drivers and riders  on a personal level, Ive driven through there in my old Tyrrell at 155mph, and I would never want to change it.
*
Church is such an iconic name in British motor sport and that will continue to be the case. We have preserved its unique DNA while making it even safer than it already was  and that can only be good news for competitors, marshals and spectators alike.
*
For more information on Thruxtons race meetings and driving experiences, visit: http://www.thruxtonracing.co.uk/
*
For season or individual race meeting accreditation, please e-mail: press@barc.net
bauble is online now  
__________________
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Quote
Old Today, 15:50 (Ref:3700601)   #2
delta
Subscriber
Veteran
 
delta's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
United Kingdom
Reading UK
Posts: 5,964
delta should be qualifying in the top 5 on the griddelta should be qualifying in the top 5 on the griddelta should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
I still have nightmares about Church corner.. Back in 1979 I was racing in F4. For one race at Thruxton we were put in with more powerful Nonstop cars. I had a fantastic tow in Qualy behind such a car. Trouble was I was Arry Flatters going into Church up his gearbox and he then had a lift.It was like Mc Queen in the Le Mans film when he comes up behind the 911.Pulled steering round and ended up miles away in the outer field.
Driver and car survived after cleaning all the corn out of the chassis and engine. Happy days. Yes great corner.Great track and great couple of guys running Thruxton with Bill Coombe and Pat Blakney.
delta is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Silverstone Church Bells Stone Man Trackside 2 26 Mar 2006 22:22


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:10.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.