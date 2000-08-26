Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 19:02 (Ref:3725604)   #1
morninggents
Veteran
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
England
Up north, near York.
Posts: 1,683
Richard Cross
Richard Cross died last weekend. He was a long term member of the HRSR initially with a Riley 1.5 and latterly with a Triumph 2000. The paddocks will be poorer without his banter.
RIP, Richard.
